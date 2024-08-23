Bulgaria’s WCC Aims to Amend Law Targeting "Non-Traditional" Sexual Orientations

Next week, "We Continue the Change" (WCC) plans to propose a change to the contentious definition of "non-traditional sexual orientation" in the Preschool and School Education Act, according to a party announcement.

The controversial legal amendments, promulgated on August 16, include a prohibition against "carrying out propaganda, promoting, or inciting ideas and views related to non-traditional sexual orientation and/or gender identities that differ from biological norms."

It remains unclear whether WCC will suggest alterations to this definition or seek its complete removal. The current definition describes "non-traditional sexual orientation" as concepts that diverge from the widely accepted and entrenched ideas of emotional, romantic, sexual, or sensual attraction between individuals of opposite sexes.

In the wake of global upheaval: Bulgaria's regression on LGBTQ+ rights and Ukraine’s bold offensive

WCC argues that Bulgarian schools are not engaging in propaganda, as all educational content, including textbooks and curriculum materials, is vetted by the Ministry of Education and Science. The party, led by Kiril Petkov and Asen Vasilev, claims that the legal amendments are addressing a non-existent issue and could create more problems. They emphasize that the state should not intrude into private lives and personal behavior.

The party points out that the state has no authority to define what constitutes traditional or non-traditional relationships. They question whether individuals in non-marital family unions will also face scrutiny, given that over half of Bulgarians live in such arrangements.

WCC expresses concern that the law could lead to broader persecution, extending beyond teachers to artists, journalists, and individuals of various backgrounds. They argue that laws enforcing morality are reminiscent of those in extremist regimes and criticize recent legislation and measures as attempts to divide society over fabricated threats.

The party plans to introduce an amendment to abolish the "non-traditional" definition, which they believe is paving the way towards a dangerous shift in Bulgaria's social and legal landscape. They intend to address this issue through parliamentary action rather than social media posts, challenging what they see as unjust blacklists targeting Bulgarian teachers.

The push by WCC follows a recent scandal involving a "blacklist" of teachers opposing the new amendments. The list, distributed by the "Revival" party and later removed from their Facebook page, prompted widespread backlash from citizens, organizations, and the Ministry of Education and Science. The prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into the matter.