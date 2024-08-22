Five Turkish Nationals Hurt in Early Morning Trakia Highway Accident

Turkey to Export Gas to Bulgaria Under New "Turkish Blend" Brand
Turkey is set to export natural gas to Bulgaria under a new brand called "Turkish Blend", which will include a mixture of gas from various sources
A Turkish family of five was injured in a crash on the Trakia highway near Pazardzhik early this morning. The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the 92nd kilometer of the highway, heading towards Sofia.
According to Miroslav Stoyanov, a spokesperson for the Pazardzhik police, the report was made via the emergency number 112. The family, including a man, a woman, and three children, was transported to a hospital for evaluation. While details about their injuries remain unclear, the Ministry of the Interior reports that they are in contact and their lives are not considered to be in immediate danger.
The father was more seriously hurt, having been trapped in the vehicle. Emergency rescue personnel from the fire department had to extricate him. Road Police teams are present at the scene. Although the vehicle is not obstructing traffic, police advise drivers to proceed with caution on this stretch of highway. They recommend driving below the speed limit and maintaining a safe distance to ensure the ability to stop if needed.
