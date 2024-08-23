SoAlive Music Conference Returns with an Even More Exciting Second Edition

Society | August 23, 2024, Friday // 11:15
Bulgaria: SoAlive Music Conference Returns with an Even More Exciting Second Edition @SoAlive Music Conference

First participants announced for this year's biggest music conference in the Balkans

The SoAlive Music Conference (SAMC) returns to Sofia from October 2-4, 2024, continuing its mission to be a bridge between the musical talents of the Balkans and the leaders of the global music industry. Key venues in the heart of the capital, including Sofia Live Club, Mixtape5, City Stage, and Azaryan Theatre (Hall 2 of the National Palace of Culture), will host exciting concerts, seminars, and panel discussions, creating an environment where experiences can be shared and new horizons explored.

 

Following the success of last year's event, which featured influential figures such as Dr. Mathew Knowles, David Fricke, and Will Page, SAMC 2024 aims to build on this momentum, offering even more opportunities to connect with some of the world's leading music labels and organizations.

Among the first influential figures confirmed to attend this year's conference are Irish musician, critic, and author Dr. Martin Clancy; Bulgarian author and Booker Prize winner Georgi Gospodinov; Thomas Golubicmusic supervisor, DJ, and record producer, four-time Emmy Award nominee and two-time Grammy Award nominee; Stefan Elenkov, founder and CEO of the leading promotion company Fest Team; Bulgarian EU Commissioner Iliana Ivanova; and award-winning video game music composer Borislav Slavov

 

A special feature of this year's event will be the focus on the exponential development of technology and artificial intelligence and their impact on the world of art and music. The conference will provide a platform to explore the current and unpredictable effects of these advances on the industry, seeking answers to questions such as: How will AI change the creative process? What new opportunities and challenges will artists and industry professionals face? How will technological advances affect live festivals and concerts, and what new technologies, holograms, and mechanisms might emerge for these critical areas of the industry?

Bulgarian singer, music manager, and founder of the SoAlive Music Conference, Ruth Koleva, invites representatives of the Bulgarian music industry to join the conversation: "We are at a crossroads where technology and creativity are intersecting more than ever before. The SoAlive Music Conference is the ideal platform to explore these changes, understand their implications, and help shape the future of our industry. I urge all local music professionals to attend, share their insights, and become part of this transformative journey."

--- 

For more information contact us alive@soalivemusicconference.com or check our website https://www.soalivemusicconference.com.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: music, SoAlive, conference, sofia

Related Articles:

Musician Stefan Valdobrev for Novinite: You Dream During the Day and You Hear Your Muse Whispering

Stefan Valdobrev and “The Usual Suspects” are among the most iconic bands on the modern Bulgarian music scene

Society | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 09:46

Surge in Passengers Strains Sofia's Public Transport Budget

The Sofia Municipality has reported an increase in public transport usage, with 19 million more passengers in 2024, translating to about 90,000 additional daily trips,

Society | August 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Sofia to Expand Metro Fleet with New Skoda Trains

The Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia plans to purchase additional metro trains from the Czech manufacturer Skoda

Society | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:19

Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia as Opalchenska Street Undergoes Reconstruction

A temporary traffic organization is being implemented in Sofia from today until September 14 due to the ongoing repair work on Opalchenska Street.

Society | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:37

Sofia to Develop 30-Kilometer Green Ring on Former Railway Route

A new 30-kilometer green ring is set to be developed in Sofia on the former ring railway route, which is currently disused

Society | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 15:11

Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Generational Shift: Nearly Half of Bulgaria’s Workforce Will Be Over 55 by 2044

In the next 20 years, nearly half of Bulgaria's workforce is expected to be over the age of 55

Society | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:13

Shipka Epic Anniversary: Bulgaria Marks 147 Years with Ceremonies and Traffic Changes

Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass

Society » Culture | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 11:14

Rapidly Spreading Fires in Rila and Bulgarian-Turkish Border Challenge Firefighters

A fire that ignited last night in the high parts of Rila is spreading rapidly, with flames now advancing at an altitude of around 2,300 meter

Society » Incidents | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:23

Musician Stefan Valdobrev for Novinite: You Dream During the Day and You Hear Your Muse Whispering

Stefan Valdobrev and “The Usual Suspects” are among the most iconic bands on the modern Bulgarian music scene

Society | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 09:46

Surge in Passengers Strains Sofia's Public Transport Budget

The Sofia Municipality has reported an increase in public transport usage, with 19 million more passengers in 2024, translating to about 90,000 additional daily trips,

Society | August 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Sunny Weekend Ahead: Highs Up to 37°C, Light Rain Expected by Monday

Overnight, the skies will remain mostly clear with calm conditions,

Society » Environment | August 23, 2024, Friday // 16:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria