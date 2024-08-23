SoAlive Music Conference Returns with an Even More Exciting Second Edition

First participants announced for this year's biggest music conference in the Balkans

The SoAlive Music Conference (SAMC) returns to Sofia from October 2-4, 2024, continuing its mission to be a bridge between the musical talents of the Balkans and the leaders of the global music industry. Key venues in the heart of the capital, including Sofia Live Club, Mixtape5, City Stage, and Azaryan Theatre (Hall 2 of the National Palace of Culture), will host exciting concerts, seminars, and panel discussions, creating an environment where experiences can be shared and new horizons explored.

Following the success of last year's event, which featured influential figures such as Dr. Mathew Knowles, David Fricke, and Will Page, SAMC 2024 aims to build on this momentum, offering even more opportunities to connect with some of the world's leading music labels and organizations.

Among the first influential figures confirmed to attend this year's conference are Irish musician, critic, and author Dr. Martin Clancy; Bulgarian author and Booker Prize winner Georgi Gospodinov; Thomas Golubic—music supervisor, DJ, and record producer, four-time Emmy Award nominee and two-time Grammy Award nominee; Stefan Elenkov, founder and CEO of the leading promotion company Fest Team; Bulgarian EU Commissioner Iliana Ivanova; and award-winning video game music composer Borislav Slavov.

A special feature of this year's event will be the focus on the exponential development of technology and artificial intelligence and their impact on the world of art and music. The conference will provide a platform to explore the current and unpredictable effects of these advances on the industry, seeking answers to questions such as: How will AI change the creative process? What new opportunities and challenges will artists and industry professionals face? How will technological advances affect live festivals and concerts, and what new technologies, holograms, and mechanisms might emerge for these critical areas of the industry?

Bulgarian singer, music manager, and founder of the SoAlive Music Conference, Ruth Koleva, invites representatives of the Bulgarian music industry to join the conversation: "We are at a crossroads where technology and creativity are intersecting more than ever before. The SoAlive Music Conference is the ideal platform to explore these changes, understand their implications, and help shape the future of our industry. I urge all local music professionals to attend, share their insights, and become part of this transformative journey."

---

For more information contact us alive@soalivemusicconference.com or check our website https://www.soalivemusicconference.com.