Andrew Tate Placed Under House Arrest Amid Human Trafficking Investigation

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 23, 2024, Friday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Andrew Tate Placed Under House Arrest Amid Human Trafficking Investigation

A Romanian court has decided to place Andrew Tate under house arrest, as confirmed by his representative late last night, according to Reuters. The popular social media influencer, who holds both British and American citizenship, is currently being investigated for human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, along with four other individuals, were detained on Wednesday following a series of raids conducted by Romania's Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Directorate in Ilfov County and Bucharest Municipality. The Directorate had requested that the Tate brothers be kept in custody for 30 days. However, the court decided to place Andrew Tate under house arrest and Tristan under judicial control, which involves periodic police checks and restrictions on leaving the country.

In response to the court's decision, Mateea Petrescu, a representative for the Tate brothers, stated that they welcome the ruling and vehemently deny all allegations, calling them baseless and lacking substantial evidence.

Earlier in 2023, Andrew Tate, his brother, and two Romanian women faced charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal ring for the sexual exploitation of women. The Tates have denied these accusations.

Before their recent detention, the brothers were under a travel ban, which restricted them to traveling within Romania but prevented them from leaving the country. Andrew Tate, known for his controversial and misogynistic social media presence, has garnered a significant following by promoting an ultra-macho lifestyle, which critics argue is demeaning to women.

A post from Tate’s "X" social media account criticized the ongoing situation, alleging that attempts to tarnish his reputation were based on unfounded claims.

The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism reported that the six individuals detained face charges related to forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking minors, sexual contact with minors, and money laundering. They noted that they had requested custody for three of the defendants and house arrest for another.

According to the Directorate, two of the detainees used the "lover-boy" technique to deceive victims into believing they were in romantic relationships, coercing 34 victims into participating in pornographic videos sold online, which reportedly generated over 2.8 million dollars in revenue and 887,000 tokens. Additionally, the Directorate claimed that one defendant forced a 17-year-old to produce pornography in both Britain and Romania, earning 1.5 million dollars, and engaged in repeated sexual relations with a 15-year-old.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tate, Romanian, charges

Related Articles:

Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home Amid New Allegations

Early this morning, Romanian police conducted new raids at the home of Andrew Tate, a controversial internet influencer currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women

World » Southeast Europe | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:25

Air Alert in Romania After Russian Attack on Ukrainian Ports

Residents of Tulcea County in Southeastern Romania received warnings via the Ro-Alert system last night after multiple drones were detected approaching the border

World » Ukraine | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Romanian Orthodox Church Sends Blessings to Newly Enthroned Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania has conveyed a formal message to the newly enthroned Patriarch Daniil of Bulgaria, celebrating his election on June 30, 2024

Society » Culture | July 1, 2024, Monday // 10:15

Joe Biden Affirms No Intervention in Hunter Biden's Legal Case

US President Joe Biden has stated that he will refrain from using his presidential authority to reduce any potential sentence that his son

World | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:45

First Criminal Trial Against a Presidential Child: Hunter Biden in Court

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is facing a criminal trial in a federal court in Delaware

World | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:30

Landmark Trial Begins: Former US President Trump Faces Criminal Charges

The first criminal trial against a former US president commences in a New York courtroom

World | April 15, 2024, Monday // 13:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Over 20 New Fires in Greece

In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures

World » Southeast Europe | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 11:21

Tragic High School Shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaves Three Dead

In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning

World » Southeast Europe | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:32

Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home Amid New Allegations

Early this morning, Romanian police conducted new raids at the home of Andrew Tate, a controversial internet influencer currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women

World » Southeast Europe | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:25

Serbian Police Neutralize Convicted Terrorist in Novi Pazar Operation

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic announced that the Serbian police shot and killed Senad Ramovic-Becan, a convicted terrorist, near Novi Pazar

World » Southeast Europe | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 16:02

Greece Launches Monkeypox Vaccination Campaign Amid Rising Cases

Greece has initiated its monkeypox vaccination campaign as of July 22

World » Southeast Europe | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 11:23

Greece Faces Food Price Surge as Fires and Drought Devastate Harvests

In Greece, the aftermath of devastating fires and prolonged droughts has led to a sudden surge in food prices

World » Southeast Europe | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 13:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria