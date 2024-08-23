Fierce Russian Strikes Target Pokrovsk as Ukraine Evacuates Civilians

Russian forces have launched 53 attacks on Ukrainian positions along the Pokrovsk front in the Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian military. The city remains a primary target of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

In a separate incident, a Russian ferry carrying 30 fuel tankers sank near the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar region following a Ukrainian airstrike. Seventeen crew members have been rescued, though one person is still missing. The ferry's sinking did not cause a fire at the port, and measures have been taken to prevent fuel spillage, including the installation of special enclosures. Ukrainian forces are believed to have used a Neptune cruise missile in the attack.

In the Ukrainian border region of Sumy, Russian drone strikes resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to three others. Additionally, a Russian attack in the Kharkiv region killed an elderly man and injured eight others.

Amid the escalating conflict, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss possible resolutions to the war. Modi expressed India’s stance on the conflict from Warsaw, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy are essential for peace and stability.

In the city of Pokrovsk, elderly and vulnerable residents are being evacuated as Russian troops advance within 10 kilometers of the city. Maria Moiseyeva, a 94-year-old woman, was evacuated by volunteers as part of a larger effort to move hundreds of residents from Pokrovsk. This is Moiseyeva's second evacuation since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022; she previously fled Bakhmut before its capture by Russian forces in May 2023.

Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub in the Donetsk region, has seen intensified fighting and evacuation orders have been issued to safeguard civilians. The city’s strategic importance is underscored by its location at a crossroads of major roads and railways. Ukrainian officials have reported that approximately 50,000 people still reside in Pokrovsk, although many are reluctant to leave their homes despite the increasing shelling.

Efforts by Ukraine to alleviate pressure on the eastern front, including an invasion of Russia’s Kursk region on August 6, have yet to show significant results. The full evacuation of Pokrovsk is underway, with thousands of civilians being transported by train and bus. The city's fate is expected to mirror that of Bakhmut, which was heavily damaged by Russian artillery and airstrikes in a prolonged campaign. Pokrovsk's defense is crucial due to its role in controlling key supply routes, and its loss would represent a major setback for Ukrainian defenses.