Harris Pledges Unity and Reform in Acceptance of Democratic Presidential Nomination

World | August 23, 2024, Friday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Harris Pledges Unity and Reform in Acceptance of Democratic Presidential Nomination

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president, promising to be a leader for all Americans. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris emphasized her commitment to fight for America's future, regardless of party affiliation, race, gender, or background. "On behalf of every American, I accept your nomination for president of the United States of America," she declared, receiving applause from the audience.

Harris, who is running for president following President Joe Biden's announcement in July that he would withdraw from the race, would become the first woman to hold the office if elected. She is also only the second woman nominated for the presidency by a major political party. During her acceptance speech, Harris underscored the importance of the upcoming election, describing it as crucial not only for the nation’s future but also for addressing the serious consequences of a potential return of former President Donald Trump.

In her speech, Harris addressed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, stating that she and President Biden are working diligently to achieve a ceasefire and resolve the crisis in Gaza. She affirmed her support for Israel's right to self-defense while expressing concern over the "devastating" situation in Gaza. Harris also mentioned her commitment to end America's housing shortage and create an "opportunity economy" for all.

Harris recounted her personal journey, including her upbringing by her Indian immigrant mother and the lessons she learned from her family. She criticized Donald Trump as an "unserious man" and warned of the dangers of his potential return to the White House. "Imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails, using the presidency to serve only himself," Harris cautioned.

The convention also saw a light-hearted moment when Harris's grandnieces, guided by actress Kerry Washington, demonstrated the correct pronunciation of her first name to the crowd. As the convention concluded, Harris vowed to move beyond past divisions and work towards a unified future for the country. She promised to sign into law a bill to restore reproductive freedom and bring back a bipartisan border security bill, emphasizing her dedication to serving all Americans.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Harris, US, Democratic

Related Articles:

Behind Armored Glass, Trump Criticizes Harris and Warns of Global Conflict

Donald Trump held his first outdoor campaign rally since surviving an assassination attempt, addressing supporters in North Carolina

Business | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:06

Obama: America is Ready for a New Chapter with President Kamala Harris

Former US President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Blinken Announces Israel's Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal, Urges Hamas to Join

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that Israel has agreed to a bridging proposal aimed at advancing ceasefire talks, and urged Hamas to do the same before further negotiations set for later this week

World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:46

Elon Musk Signals Willingness to Serve in Trump’s Potential Cabinet

On Tuesday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk signaled his readiness to take on a role in government following Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s suggestion

World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51

Joe Biden’s Legacy and Leadership Honored as Harris-Walz Ticket Gains Momentum

US President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential race

World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:47

Blinken Arrives in Israel as Hostage Deal Negotiations Intensify

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday to advance negotiations for a potential hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

World | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values

In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries

World » Russia | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 12:05

On Independence Day, Ukraine Pushes Russian Forces from Kharkiv Region

The Ukrainian army is steadily pushing Russian forces out of the Kharkiv region, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

World » Ukraine | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:29

Knife Attack in Solingen Leaves Three Dead, 'Festival of Diversity' Canceled

Late last night, a knife attack in the German city of Solingen claimed the lives of three people and left eight others seriously injured

World » EU | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:18

Azerbaijan Seeks Membership in BRICS Following Putin's Visit to Baku

Azerbaijan has formally announced its intention to join the BRICS group, following a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku

World | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:03

Czech Leader on Ukraine Peace: Full Restoration of Territory Unlikely, NATO Membership Possible

Czech President Petr Pavel has warned that a truly fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may remain an elusive ideal

World » Ukraine | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 08:13

Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison

Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday

World » Russia | August 23, 2024, Friday // 15:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria