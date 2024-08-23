NATO Base in Geilenkirchen Raises Security Level Due to Potential Threat

The NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, heightened its security level late last night following intelligence reports indicating a potential threat, according to Reuters and AFP.

In response, all non-essential personnel were sent home as a precaution, according to a statement posted on social media platform "X". A spokesperson for the Geilenkirchen base emphasized that the safety of their personnel remains the top priority, while also noting that operations are continuing as planned.

The security level at the base was raised to the second highest of the four alert states. This level is characterized by an incident or intelligence suggesting that a terrorist action against NATO organizations or personnel is highly likely, as reported by the news agencies.