Elderly Russian Couple Killed in Road Accident Near Sunny Beach

A tragic road accident near Sunny Beach claimed the lives of two Russian citizens, according to reports from the Burgas police.
The incident occurred last night around 10:52 p.m. on the Burgas-Varna road in the Sunny Beach area, near the "Ford Knox" car park. A Volkswagen Caddy taxi, registered in Burgas and driven by a 74-year-old man from St. Vlas, struck a man and a woman who were crossing the road improperly.
The accident took place on an unlit section of the road, which lacks a footpath. The pedestrians, identified as a 60-year-old woman and her 65-year-old husband, both Russian citizens, died at the scene.
Police patrols from Nessebar responded to the accident, and the driver of the car was tested for alcohol and drug use, with both tests returning negative results. Authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the accident site, and a pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.
The investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing.
