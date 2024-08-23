Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Friday Ahead, with Afternoon Showers in Some Areas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 23, 2024, Friday // 08:39
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Sunny Friday Ahead, with Afternoon Showers in Some Areas Photo: Stella Ivanova

Friday will see mostly sunny weather, though it will be accompanied by some wind. In the afternoon, cloud cover will increase temporarily, particularly in mountainous and eastern regions, where isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. Eastern Bulgaria will experience a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31 and 36 degrees, and around 31 degrees in Sofia.

The weather in the mountains will also be predominantly sunny, with cumulus clouds developing around and after midday. Some areas may see rain and thunder, and a moderate wind from the north-northeast will prevail. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 26 degrees, while at 2000 meters, it will be about 19 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will be mostly sunny, though cumulus clouds will form after midday, bringing a chance of rain and possibly thunder in some areas. The wind will be moderate from the east-northeast, with maximum temperatures between 29 and 31 degrees. Sea water temperatures will range from 27 to 29 degrees, and the sea will have a moderate excitement level of 2-3 points.

Across the Balkans, the weather will remain sunny and comfortably warm in most locations, contributing to pleasant conditions throughout the region.

