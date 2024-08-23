Bulgarian Teachers Blacklisted: Fascist-Style Threats Over Anti-LGBTQ+ Propaganda Law (PHOTO)

Manol Peykov, a publisher and MP from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), recently shared a screenshot on Facebook showing a publication from "Revival - Varna." The post by the local organization of the "Revival" right-wing party contained threats and hate speech directed at teachers who signed a petition opposing recent amendments to the law banning "LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools." Although the original post by "Revival - Varna" has since been deleted, it reportedly listed 26 teachers, urging parents to pressure school directors to ensure these educators would not engage in "illegal propaganda" against the children of Varna.

The teachers' petition, initiated by Boris Iliev from the National Science and Mathematics High School "Acad. Lyubomir Chakalov," argued that schools should not be venues for propaganda. The signatories expressed concerns that the new amendments to the basic education law were vaguely defined and could lead to confusion and tension in schools. They emphasized that the changes contradict the spirit of fostering critical thinking and free discussion in the classroom, potentially leading to discrimination and uncertainty in education.

Despite calls for President Radev to veto the changes, including appeals from the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, as well as from NGOs and activists who collected over 7,000 signatures, the president did not intervene. The UN has also expressed "deep concern" over the amendments, urging a review of the law to ensure compliance with Bulgaria's international human rights obligations. Additionally, the European Commission has requested clarifications from Bulgaria regarding the adoption of these controversial amendments, to which the Ministry of Education is currently preparing a response.

In the wake of global upheaval: Bulgaria's regression on LGBTQ+ rights and Ukraine’s bold offensive

In response to the situation, the Ministry of Education and Science issued a statement asserting that no form of discrimination or repression would be tolerated in the Bulgarian education system. The Ministry emphasized the importance of preserving the freedom and progressive values that Bulgarian teachers have long upheld, stating that education should be a unifying cause rather than a source of division and conflict. The statement underscored the commitment to maintaining tolerance, anti-discrimination policies, and inclusive education in Bulgarian schools.

To protect the teachers' dignity, Iliev has restricted access to the list of signatures on the petition. The teachers' petition also resonated with the academic community, as hundreds of university professors and scholars condemned the amendments by signing an open letter. The amendments, proposed by the "Revival" party and adopted by the National Assembly in early August, introduced a definition of "non-traditional sexual orientation" and prohibited its promotion in schools. Legal experts have criticized the new norms as being in conflict with the European Convention on Human Rights and other international and domestic laws, sparking protests and widespread criticism.

The Prosecutor's Office in Varna is expected to make a decision regarding the case involving the list published by "Revival," which named teachers who opposed the recent amendments to the Law on School Education that ban the promotion of "non-traditional sexual orientation."

Meanwhile, "Revival" has submitted a report to the prosecutor's office, accusing these teachers of attempting to violate a law that has already been passed.

The Ministry of Education has condemned the creation of such lists, affirming that Bulgarian teachers have always enjoyed freedom and that no form of discrimination or repression will be tolerated in schools.

The publication of the list sparked intense debate on social media and prompted numerous political responses.

In response, WCC-DB has announced plans to propose changes to the contested definition in the law.