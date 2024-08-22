Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant

World » RUSSIA | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:40
Bulgaria: Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant @Wikimedia Commons

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant, according to Reuters.

Putin made this claim during a meeting on the situation in the border regions, though he did not provide specific evidence to support his assertion. He mentioned that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been notified about the incident and was expected to send inspectors to evaluate the situation.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed and they have committed to sending specialists to assess the situation," Putin said.

In response to the accusation, Acting Governor of the Kursk Region, Alexey Smirnov, stated that the operations at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant were proceeding normally.

Kyiv has yet to issue a comment regarding Putin's allegations.

On August 9, Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA, urged for maximum restraint to prevent any potential nuclear accidents at the Kursk plant.

Currently, two of the RBMK-1000 reactors at the plant are shut down, while the other two are fully operational. The construction of Kursk-2, featuring new VVER-TOI type reactors, began in 2018, but these new reactors are not yet operational, Reuters notes.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Ukrainian, Russian, Kursk

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Defend Pokrovsk as Russian Offensive Intensifies

|

Hungary to Pay Extra for Russian Oil Amid Ukrainian Pipeline Ban

|

Ukrainian Drones Devastate Russian Marinovka Airport, Igniting Massive Fires

|

Hungary Restricts Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees to War Zones Only

|

Ukraine Fights to Maintain Control of Pokrovsk Amidst Intense Russian Attacks

|

Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russia Repels Ukrainian Incursion in Bryansk Region; Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions

Switzerland has announced its participation in the European Union's forthcoming 14th package of sanctions against Russia

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Russian Authorities Target Italian Journalists for Reporting in Kursk

Russia has initiated a criminal case against Italian journalists who reported on the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region

World » Russia | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:02

Russia Claims Western Involvement in Kursk Invasion and Nord Stream Attack, Threatens World War III

Russian MP Mikhail Sheremet has warned that the recent invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has pushed the world closer to a potential global conflict

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 11:13

Lukashenko Urges Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

In a two-hour television interview recorded for a Russian TV channel, but not yet aired, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

World » Russia | August 16, 2024, Friday // 10:12

Russia Reinstates Gasoline Export Ban Amid Rising Domestic Prices

The Russian government has reintroduced a ban on gasoline exports

World » Russia | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:10

Ukraine's Kursk Attack Leads to Suspension of Peace Talks, Russia Calls for Retaliation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the primary objective of the Ministry of Defense is to drive enemy forces out of Russian territories and ensure robust border security

World » Russia | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria