Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant, according to Reuters.

Putin made this claim during a meeting on the situation in the border regions, though he did not provide specific evidence to support his assertion. He mentioned that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been notified about the incident and was expected to send inspectors to evaluate the situation.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed and they have committed to sending specialists to assess the situation," Putin said.

In response to the accusation, Acting Governor of the Kursk Region, Alexey Smirnov, stated that the operations at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant were proceeding normally.

Kyiv has yet to issue a comment regarding Putin's allegations.

On August 9, Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA, urged for maximum restraint to prevent any potential nuclear accidents at the Kursk plant.

Currently, two of the RBMK-1000 reactors at the plant are shut down, while the other two are fully operational. The construction of Kursk-2, featuring new VVER-TOI type reactors, began in 2018, but these new reactors are not yet operational, Reuters notes.