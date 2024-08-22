Reports suggest that Russia is advancing towards a significant victory over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the key city of Pokrovsk, located in the Donetsk region. The latest updates from August 21 indicate that Ukrainian forces are facing severe pressure, with numerous attacks from Russian troops aimed at capturing this strategically crucial city.

According to Ukrainian military sources, 46 Russian attacks were launched around Pokrovsk on that day. Out of these, 44 were repelled, though two continued into the evening. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that 238 Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in the area, but there were no figures available on Ukrainian casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that the military is reinforcing its defenses around Pokrovsk, which remains one of the most active conflict zones in the Donetsk region. Despite these efforts, The Economist suggests that Russia is nearing a successful capture of the city, which could potentially shift the momentum of the conflict.

Pokrovsk, which has a population of around 59,000, has been a frontline city since the beginning of the war, but its situation has become increasingly dire in the past month. Russia's aim to capture Pokrovsk is part of its broader strategy to advance towards major cities like Dnieper and Zaporizhzhia.

In response to the escalating threat, the local administration and regional police are implementing emergency measures. Two supermarkets have closed, and more are expected to follow. Residents are rushing to complete their errands and evacuate the city. The scene is chaotic, with people hurriedly packing their belongings, including essential household items.

The recent Ukrainian withdrawals from Avdiivka and the challenges faced in neighboring Ocheretyne have set the stage for Russia's advance on Pokrovsk. The city is now within 10 kilometers of Russian forces. The atmosphere in Pokrovsk is tense, with the sound of crying children and the clamor of evacuation preparations filling the air. CNN also reports that some parents are hiding their children to avoid mandatory evacuation orders from local authorities.