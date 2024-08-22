Ukrainian Drones Devastate Russian Marinovka Airport, Igniting Massive Fires

Bulgaria: Ukrainian Drones Devastate Russian Marinovka Airport, Igniting Massive Fires

Ukrainian drones have targeted the Marinovka airport in Russia's Volgograd region, which has been actively used to support Russian bombing operations on the Ukrainian front. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that their operation successfully struck warehouses containing high-powered air bombs and fuel at the airport.

Following the attack, local sources noted that the airport resembled scenes from an apocalypse movie, with significant damage and extensive fires. The explosions caused pillars of black smoke to rise and powerful detonations to be heard from the site.

An anonymous SBU source indicated that the precision of these strikes is aimed at diminishing Russian air superiority and curtailing their aviation capabilities. The attack is seen as part of a broader strategy to disrupt Russian military operations.

The drone strike occurred in the early hours of August 22, causing a fire at Marinovka military airport, located in the village of Oktyabrsky, approximately 20 kilometers from Kalach-na-Don. Satellite images from NASA show multiple burning objects at the site. Earlier satellite data from August 19 had captured nearly thirty military aircraft, including 14 Su-24s and 15 Su-34s, along with eight trucks on the base.

