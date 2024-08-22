Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
Hungarian state oil company MOL is nearing the conclusion of negotiations to establish a new arrangement for securing Russian crude oil after Ukraine banned its main partner, Lukoil, from using Ukrainian pipelines. The revised scheme will be costlier for MOL, as the company will purchase Russian oil at the Russian-Ukrainian border and assume the financial risk of transporting it through Ukraine, according to the Hungarian Prime Minister's chief of staff.
Earlier, Budapest warned of potential supply issues expected in September and sought assistance from the European Commission. However, the request was denied, as the Commission's analysis suggested that sanctions against Lukoil would not lead to a market shortage.
Under the new agreement, MOL will become the legal owner of the oil at the Ukrainian-Russian border, taking on the risk of its transit through Ukraine. Due to ongoing military actions, this risk translates into an additional insurance cost of 1.5 dollars per barrel for MOL, as reported by Reuters. The ban on Lukoil using the Druzhba pipeline, which partially supplies refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, was imposed by Ukraine at the end of June. While Hungary and Slovakia, both landlocked, have exemptions from European sanctions on Russian crude imports, the EU lacks the legal authority to influence Ukraine's decisions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Bulgarian Ministry of Education is currently preparing responses to inquiries from the European Commission regarding the recent amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, which ban "LGBTQ+ propaganda in school."
Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect
The European Commission has requested clarification from Bulgaria regarding recent amendments to its education law, which prohibit "LGBTQ+ propaganda" in schools
Hungary has yet to provide the European Commission with an explanation regarding its recent decision to ease the issuance of work visas for Russian and Belarusian citizens
Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has firmly denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline
The UN Human Rights Office, through spokesperson Liz Throssell, has expressed deep concern over the recent legislative amendment in Bulgaria that prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023