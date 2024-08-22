Hungary to Pay Extra for Russian Oil Amid Ukrainian Pipeline Ban

World » EU | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:16
Bulgaria: Hungary to Pay Extra for Russian Oil Amid Ukrainian Pipeline Ban

Hungarian state oil company MOL is nearing the conclusion of negotiations to establish a new arrangement for securing Russian crude oil after Ukraine banned its main partner, Lukoil, from using Ukrainian pipelines. The revised scheme will be costlier for MOL, as the company will purchase Russian oil at the Russian-Ukrainian border and assume the financial risk of transporting it through Ukraine, according to the Hungarian Prime Minister's chief of staff.

Earlier, Budapest warned of potential supply issues expected in September and sought assistance from the European Commission. However, the request was denied, as the Commission's analysis suggested that sanctions against Lukoil would not lead to a market shortage.

Under the new agreement, MOL will become the legal owner of the oil at the Ukrainian-Russian border, taking on the risk of its transit through Ukraine. Due to ongoing military actions, this risk translates into an additional insurance cost of 1.5 dollars per barrel for MOL, as reported by Reuters. The ban on Lukoil using the Druzhba pipeline, which partially supplies refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, was imposed by Ukraine at the end of June. While Hungary and Slovakia, both landlocked, have exemptions from European sanctions on Russian crude imports, the EU lacks the legal authority to influence Ukraine's decisions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, mol, Russian, oil, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant

World » Russia | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:40

Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Defend Pokrovsk as Russian Offensive Intensifies

Reports suggest that Russia is advancing towards a significant victory over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the key city of Pokrovsk

World » Ukraine | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:37

Ukrainian Drones Devastate Russian Marinovka Airport, Igniting Massive Fires

Ukrainian drones have targeted the Marinovka airport in Russia's Volgograd region, which has been actively used to support Russian bombing operations on the Ukrainian front

World » Ukraine | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 15:42

Hungary Restricts Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees to War Zones Only

Hungary has implemented new restrictions on state-sponsored shelter for Ukrainian refugees, limiting accommodation only to those coming from war-affected areas as of August 21

World » Ukraine | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:04

Ukraine Fights to Maintain Control of Pokrovsk Amidst Intense Russian Attacks

On August 21, the Ukrainian military reported a series of intense attacks on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:41

Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria's Ministry of Education Responds to EU's Inquiry on Controversial LGBTQ+ School Ban

The Bulgarian Ministry of Education is currently preparing responses to inquiries from the European Commission regarding the recent amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, which ban "LGBTQ+ propaganda in school."

World » EU | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:25

EU Implements Emergency Brake on Ukrainian Honey Imports

Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect

World » EU | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:22

European Commission Seeks Clarification on Bulgaria's Anti-LGBTQ+ School Law

The European Commission has requested clarification from Bulgaria regarding recent amendments to its education law, which prohibit "LGBTQ+ propaganda" in schools

World » EU | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 14:56

Hungary Faces EU Scrutiny for Easing Work Visas for Russians and Belarusians

Hungary has yet to provide the European Commission with an explanation regarding its recent decision to ease the issuance of work visas for Russian and Belarusian citizens

World » EU | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:30

Poland Denies Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Amid Accusations

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has firmly denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 17:12

UN Criticizes Bulgaria's New Law Banning LGBT Discussions in Schools

The UN Human Rights Office, through spokesperson Liz Throssell, has expressed deep concern over the recent legislative amendment in Bulgaria that prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools

World » EU | August 16, 2024, Friday // 16:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria