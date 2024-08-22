Hungary Restricts Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees to War Zones Only

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant
Hungary has implemented new restrictions on state-sponsored shelter for Ukrainian refugees, limiting accommodation only to those coming from war-affected areas as of August 21. This change leaves between two and three thousand Ukrainian refugees homeless, including vulnerable groups such as families with specific needs, pregnant women, the elderly, and households with many young children.
Under the revised policy, refugees who do not meet the criteria will not be offered alternative government accommodation and will need to find private housing, which poses significant challenges due to financial constraints and landlords' reluctance to accept them. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, expressed concern that this policy change will lead to job losses, disrupt school enrollments, and undermine integration efforts. The agency emphasized that, according to the European Temporary Protection Directive, all EU countries are required to provide appropriate accommodation for those granted temporary protection. The directive, which has been extended until March 2025, obliges European countries to ensure suitable shelter for refugees.
The UNHCR has urged the Hungarian government to reconsider the policy or at least extend the time for affected individuals to find new housing. They stress that any transition from collective shelters must be gradual and supported by social safety nets to prevent homelessness. The Hungarian Helsinki Committee is assisting 40 Ukrainian refugees in challenging the government's decision in court, arguing that evictions should be halted until a final ruling is made. Approximately 44,000 Ukrainian refugees with temporary protection status are currently registered in Hungary.
Reports suggest that Russia is advancing towards a significant victory over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the key city of Pokrovsk
Ukrainian drones have targeted the Marinovka airport in Russia's Volgograd region, which has been actively used to support Russian bombing operations on the Ukrainian front
On August 21, the Ukrainian military reported a series of intense attacks on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region
Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion
Ukraine recently carried out one of its largest drone attacks against Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has enacted a law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church
