Bulgaria's Ministry of Education Responds to EU's Inquiry on Controversial LGBTQ+ School Ban

The Bulgarian Ministry of Education is currently preparing responses to inquiries from the European Commission regarding the recent amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, which ban "LGBTQ+ propaganda in school." To develop a comprehensive response, the ministry is seeking additional input and clarification from the National Assembly and other relevant ministries. Deputy Minister of Education Emilia Lazarova, as cited by BNR, stated that the ministry has set a deadline of the end of next week to finalize the response.

The European Commission had requested clarification from Bulgaria after these amendments were adopted, with European Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli sending a letter to Education Minister Galin Tsokov on August 13, following the release of the amendments for promulgation by President Rumen Radev. The minister has a two-week period to justify the necessity of these legal changes.

The amendments, proposed by the "Revival" party and adopted in early August, include a definition of "non-traditional sexual orientation" and prohibit its promotion within the school system. The European Commission's spokesperson mentioned that they are awaiting explanations from Sofia to assess whether the legal changes comply with European law.

Additionally, the United Nations has expressed "deep concern" over the legal amendment, urging a review in accordance with Bulgaria's international human rights obligations. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, had earlier called on President Radev not to sign the law.