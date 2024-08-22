Bulgaria: Glavchev to Lead Interim Government Again, October Elections Confirmed

Dimitar Glavchev has been tasked with forming a government for the second time, following a failed attempt by Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva and the refusal of other potential candidates. President Rumen Radev emphasized that this mandate comes at a crucial moment when the leadership of the Bulgarian National Bank was unable to nominate a prime minister, and the crisis in one institution should not lead to instability in another, which is vital for the country’s financial and economic stability. Radev expressed confidence that Glavchev has the opportunity to dispel any lingering doubts about his previous term by proving his independence from political influences.

During Glavchev’s first tenure as acting prime minister, although there were notable achievements, suspicions arose about the government’s possible dependence on certain political figures. Radev acknowledged that Glavchev had previously denied these allegations but now has the chance to definitively refute them. To achieve this, Radev advised that careful consideration should be given to changes in the composition of the new government.

In line with constitutional procedure, Radev held discussions with potential candidates for the prime ministerial post, as outlined in Article 99, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution. Glavchev, upon accepting the mandate, stated that he is not ashamed of the work done by his previous government, which he believes successfully organized fair and transparent elections and maintained Bulgaria’s commitment to its European path. He acknowledged that there is always room for improvement but stressed that the primary focus should be on solving the problems of Bulgarian citizens.

Radev reiterated the importance of making changes to the cabinet’s composition and urged Glavchev to prioritize the fight against vote-buying, calling it an essential condition for the success of this mandate. He expects Glavchev to present a new cabinet lineup by Monday, which should align with this mission. If the mandate is successful, the elections are scheduled to be held on October 27, said Radev. Glavchev assured that he would work to reduce political tension, which he believes is currently at a detrimental level for the country. He is confident that the new cabinet will meet everyone’s expectations.

In addition, Dimitar Glavchev, has given a signal that he will replace Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov in the next caretaker government, for which he received a mandate from the president today. Glavchev did not directly comment on personnel changes or personnel decisions in the next cabinet, but he submitted a request for the replacement of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, saying: "I think that to a large extent everyone's expectations will be justified in the direction in which the Bulgarian citizens expect.. . You spoke more or less in this direction".