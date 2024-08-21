Over 20 New Fires in Greece

In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures. The Civil Defense reported that 23 fires ignited during this period, with some caused by lightning and others attributed to deliberate arson.

Authorities have made several arrests in connection with these fires. On the island of Rhodes, efforts are ongoing to control a large forest fire. Additionally, the island was struck by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake, though there have been no reports of damage or injuries, and aftershocks are continuing.

In the city of Ioannina, a state of emergency has been declared due to flooding from heavy rains. Temperatures are expected to rise again today, which could increase the risk of further fires, according to the Civil Defense.