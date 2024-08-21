Over 20 New Fires in Greece
In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures. The Civil Defense reported that 23 fires ignited during this period, with some caused by lightning and others attributed to deliberate arson.
Authorities have made several arrests in connection with these fires. On the island of Rhodes, efforts are ongoing to control a large forest fire. Additionally, the island was struck by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake, though there have been no reports of damage or injuries, and aftershocks are continuing.
In the city of Ioannina, a state of emergency has been declared due to flooding from heavy rains. Temperatures are expected to rise again today, which could increase the risk of further fires, according to the Civil Defense.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Tragic High School Shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaves Three Dead
In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning
Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home Amid New Allegations
Early this morning, Romanian police conducted new raids at the home of Andrew Tate, a controversial internet influencer currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women
Serbian Police Neutralize Convicted Terrorist in Novi Pazar Operation
Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic announced that the Serbian police shot and killed Senad Ramovic-Becan, a convicted terrorist, near Novi Pazar
Greece Launches Monkeypox Vaccination Campaign Amid Rising Cases
Greece has initiated its monkeypox vaccination campaign as of July 22
Greece Faces Food Price Surge as Fires and Drought Devastate Harvests
In Greece, the aftermath of devastating fires and prolonged droughts has led to a sudden surge in food prices
Croatia Brings Back Conscription Amid Rising Global Tensions
Croatia will reintroduce compulsory military service starting January 1, 202