Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant
On August 21, the Ukrainian military reported a series of intense attacks on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army stated that Russian forces launched 46 assaults in the area throughout the day. While 44 of these attacks were successfully repelled, two continued into the evening.
The Ukrainian military also reported that 238 Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded during these engagements. Ukrainian casualties were not disclosed, and the exact number of Russian losses could not be independently verified.
The sounds of war are getting closer and closer to the town of Pokrovsk. Evacuation of children continues.— Katerina Horbunova (@blue_eyedKeti) August 21, 2024
As the Russian occupiers continue to advance towards Pokrovsk, locals say that the sense of danger is growing, so local residents are leaving their hometown on their own… pic.twitter.com/FRRzinb9rK
In response to the escalating pressure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the military was reinforcing its positions around Pokrovsk, one of the most contested areas on the front lines. Earlier, Ukrainian authorities had ordered the forced evacuation of families with children from some parts of the Donetsk region, including Pokrovsk.
In addition to the clashes around Pokrovsk, there were numerous other confrontations along the front line that day, with most of them being successfully repelled, according to the General Staff.
