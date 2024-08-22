Ukraine Fights to Maintain Control of Pokrovsk Amidst Intense Russian Attacks

Bulgaria: Ukraine Fights to Maintain Control of Pokrovsk Amidst Intense Russian Attacks

On August 21, the Ukrainian military reported a series of intense attacks on the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army stated that Russian forces launched 46 assaults in the area throughout the day. While 44 of these attacks were successfully repelled, two continued into the evening.

The Ukrainian military also reported that 238 Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded during these engagements. Ukrainian casualties were not disclosed, and the exact number of Russian losses could not be independently verified.

In response to the escalating pressure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the military was reinforcing its positions around Pokrovsk, one of the most contested areas on the front lines. Earlier, Ukrainian authorities had ordered the forced evacuation of families with children from some parts of the Donetsk region, including Pokrovsk.

In addition to the clashes around Pokrovsk, there were numerous other confrontations along the front line that day, with most of them being successfully repelled, according to the General Staff.

