Silvia Petkova, a lawyer, has criticized recent changes to the Preschool and School Education Act concerning non-traditional sexual orientation, describing them as a response to imaginary issues, in an interview with BNR. Petkova highlighted a problem in the lawmaking process where MPs are addressing what she sees as non-existent problems. She pointed out that the amendments could lead to vague interpretations, such as two girls holding hands being seen as "promoting or inciting" non-traditional sexual orientations.

Petkova noted the absence of a definition for traditional sexual orientation in the law and argued that while legal categories like marriage can be regulated, the law cannot dictate personal feelings or attitudes. She dismissed suggestions that the amendments might introduce sanctions as fear-mongering, emphasizing that the current legal changes do not include such measures.

In the wake of global upheaval: Bulgaria's regression on LGBTQ+ rights and Ukraine’s bold offensive

Expressing skepticism about the Constitutional Court’s role, Petkova compared the situation to the debate over the Istanbul Convention, asserting that efforts to regulate non-traditional sexual orientation in schools are unfounded. She also mentioned the potential for an external criminal procedure, similar to one in Hungary, which could challenge the law but warned that such processes take time.

Petkova concluded by commenting on the broader societal impact, noting that an aggressive society tends to elect aggressive representatives, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction and contributing to the current legislative climate.

Listen to the full interview on the Bulgarian National Radio website.