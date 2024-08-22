Tragic High School Shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaves Three Dead
In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
Silvia Petkova, a lawyer, has criticized recent changes to the Preschool and School Education Act concerning non-traditional sexual orientation, describing them as a response to imaginary issues, in an interview with BNR. Petkova highlighted a problem in the lawmaking process where MPs are addressing what she sees as non-existent problems. She pointed out that the amendments could lead to vague interpretations, such as two girls holding hands being seen as "promoting or inciting" non-traditional sexual orientations.
Petkova noted the absence of a definition for traditional sexual orientation in the law and argued that while legal categories like marriage can be regulated, the law cannot dictate personal feelings or attitudes. She dismissed suggestions that the amendments might introduce sanctions as fear-mongering, emphasizing that the current legal changes do not include such measures.
In the wake of global upheaval: Bulgaria's regression on LGBTQ+ rights and Ukraine’s bold offensive
Expressing skepticism about the Constitutional Court’s role, Petkova compared the situation to the debate over the Istanbul Convention, asserting that efforts to regulate non-traditional sexual orientation in schools are unfounded. She also mentioned the potential for an external criminal procedure, similar to one in Hungary, which could challenge the law but warned that such processes take time.
Petkova concluded by commenting on the broader societal impact, noting that an aggressive society tends to elect aggressive representatives, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction and contributing to the current legislative climate.
Listen to the full interview on the Bulgarian National Radio website.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
For the first time in Bulgaria, new standards are being introduced to enhance the judicial system’s approach to domestic violence
On Thursday, sunny skies are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon
Mihaela Fileva to provide Bulgarian support at the country's biggest musical event of the year
The Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia plans to purchase additional metro trains from the Czech manufacturer Skoda
Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, addressed the ongoing mpox situation
Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023