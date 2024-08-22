Bulgaria: President Radev Reappoints Dimitar Glavchev as Acting Prime Minister

Politics | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:26
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again selected Dimitar Glavchev as the candidate for acting prime minister, according to a statement from the presidency. At noon today, August 22, Radev is scheduled to meet with Glavchev at the presidential palace to formally appoint him and direct him to propose the composition of an interim government.

During discussions held yesterday with potential candidates at the "Dondukov" 2 presidential residence, Glavchev was the only one to publicly confirm his willingness to assume the role. Petar Chobanov, the Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, had also expressed interest a day earlier but chose not to attend the meeting in person, instead discussing the position with Radev by phone. The specifics of Chobanov’s stance during that conversation were not disclosed. Other candidates declined the offer.

Glavchev is expected to draft and present a proposed cabinet in the near future.

The situation arose after President Radev rejected the draft cabinet proposed by Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, whom he had nominated for prime minister. This decision followed the revelation that she intended to keep Kalin Stoyanov in his role as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

