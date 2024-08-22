Former Bulgarian Development Bank Chief Stoyan Mavrodiev Declared National Wanted in Major Embezzlement Case

Politics | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Former Bulgarian Development Bank Chief Stoyan Mavrodiev Declared National Wanted in Major Embezzlement Case

Stoyan Mavrodiev, the former head of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB), has been declared a national wanted person, according BNR sources within the prosecutor's office. Mavrodiev is one of three defendants involved in a case concerning an unsecured loan of 150 million leva that the bank issued in 2019 to a company linked to Rumen Gaitanski, also known as "The Wolf."

The businessman, Gaitanski, is currently in custody following a decision by the Sofia City Court, while the third defendant, lawyer Ivan Georgiev, is out on bail set at 50,000 leva. All three are under investigation for embezzlement on a particularly large scale.

Should the nationwide search for Mavrodiev prove unsuccessful, there is a possibility that a European Arrest Warrant will be issued for the former BDB director.

The case against Stoyan Mavrodiev centers on "embezzlement on a particularly large scale," with "The Wolf," implicated as the instigator despite being a private individual with no public office. The issue initially emerged under a felony warrant in October 2022, involving a 2019 loan, but the case was dismissed on May 5, 2023, by the prosecutor who found no evidence of the alleged crime. This decision was upheld by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office.

However, the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office later found deficiencies in the investigation, noting that connections between companies involved in distributing the loan money were inadequately explored. This led to the case being reactivated and returned to the supervising prosecutor on January 12, 2024, with the Anti-Corruption Commission taking over.

Initially, only the third participant in the loan scheme was detained. Rumen Gaitanski subsequently surrendered, but Mavrodiev has been elusive, reportedly residing mainly in Greece, complicating efforts to bring him to trial. Throughout his career, marked by significant scandals, Mavrodiev was known for his close connections with the controversial figure Delyan Peevski - (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and sanctioned by the Magnitsky Act. Notably, during the summer of 2020, amid widespread protests against the GERB government and then-chief prosecutor Geshev, Mavrodiev became known for his remark, "Shishi does not allow early elections" (ed. note: Delyan Peevski is known in the public sphere by the nickname "Shishi") which proved prescient as early elections did not occur despite the public outcry.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mavrodiev, wanted, BDB, the wolf

Related Articles:

Sofia Court Orders Detention for "The Wolf" as Investigation Continues

The Sofia City Court has ordered the detention of Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf," as the most stringent measure of remand

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 18:23

"The Wolf" Surrenders: Rumen Gaitanski Faces Investigation Over 150 Million Leva Loan Scandal

Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf," voluntarily surrendered this afternoon and has been detained for 72 hours

Crime | August 16, 2024, Friday // 17:02

Three Charged in Bulgarian Development Bank Embezzlement Case Linked to "The Wolf"

In the case surrounding a nearly 150 million leva loan from the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) to a company linked to Rumen Gaitanski - "The Wolf", three individuals have now been charged

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 15:20

Bulgaria: GERB's Borissov Foresees Eighth Election Despite Seventh Still Pending

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, suggested that Bulgaria might soon face an eighth election

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:26

Bulgaria's Anti-Corruption Operation Targets High-Profile Businessman and Seizes Luxury Assets (PHOTOS)

Yesterday, authorities from the Anti-Corruption Commission, along with prosecutors and police, conducted operations at properties and offices linked to businessman Rumen Gaitanski, known as "The Wolf"

Politics | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 08:27

Russia Hunts Bulgarians Allegedly Linked to Ukrainian Conflict

Three Bulgarians are now sought by Russian authorities for their alleged involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, as revealed by the database of wanted persons accessed by Mediazona,

World » Russia | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Glavchev to Lead Interim Government Again, October Elections Confirmed

Dimitar Glavchev has been tasked with forming a government for the second time, following a failed attempt by Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva and the refusal of other potential candidates

Politics | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 12:35

Bulgaria: President Radev Reappoints Dimitar Glavchev as Acting Prime Minister

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again selected Dimitar Glavchev as the candidate for acting prime minister

Politics | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:26

President Radev Weighs Options: Glavchev and Chobanov Considered for Acting Prime Minister

Two of the candidates from the president's "home list" have agreed to serve as the next acting prime minister

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 17:42

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Stoyanov Defends His Position Amid Resignation Calls

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov addressed recent calls for his resignation

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

Current PM of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev Affirms Readiness for Acting Prime Minister Role

Current Caretaker Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Dimitar Glavchev, has confirmed his readiness to serve as the next acting prime minister in a new caretaker cabinet, stating there are no obstacles to his appointment

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:30

Bulgarian Patriarch Highlights Religious Discrimination in Ukraine to US Ambassador

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil raised concerns about religious discrimination in Ukraine during a meeting with American Ambassador Kenneth Merten

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria