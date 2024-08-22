Behind Armored Glass, Trump Criticizes Harris and Warns of Global Conflict

Donald Trump held his first outdoor campaign rally since surviving an assassination attempt, addressing supporters in North Carolina. Speaking from behind armored glass, Trump took aim at his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, whom he described as "the most radical left-wing person" ever to run for the presidency. He warned that if Harris wins in November, millions of jobs would "disappear overnight" and cautioned that World War III was almost inevitable under her leadership. "All over the world, our adversaries knew America was not to be trifled with when I was your commander in chief," Trump asserted.

This rally marked Trump's first major outdoor event since he was slightly injured by a 20-year-old gunman during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in mid-July.

The former president is actively campaigning across key states this week in an effort to counter the momentum Kamala Harris has gained, as she continues to draw crowds of over 10,000 supporters. Harris was officially nominated on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which concludes today.