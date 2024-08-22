Behind Armored Glass, Trump Criticizes Harris and Warns of Global Conflict

Business | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Behind Armored Glass, Trump Criticizes Harris and Warns of Global Conflict

Donald Trump held his first outdoor campaign rally since surviving an assassination attempt, addressing supporters in North Carolina. Speaking from behind armored glass, Trump took aim at his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, whom he described as "the most radical left-wing person" ever to run for the presidency. He warned that if Harris wins in November, millions of jobs would "disappear overnight" and cautioned that World War III was almost inevitable under her leadership. "All over the world, our adversaries knew America was not to be trifled with when I was your commander in chief," Trump asserted.

This rally marked Trump's first major outdoor event since he was slightly injured by a 20-year-old gunman during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in mid-July.

The former president is actively campaigning across key states this week in an effort to counter the momentum Kamala Harris has gained, as she continues to draw crowds of over 10,000 supporters. Harris was officially nominated on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which concludes today.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Harris, president

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: President Radev Reappoints Dimitar Glavchev as Acting Prime Minister

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again selected Dimitar Glavchev as the candidate for acting prime minister

Politics | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:26

President Radev Weighs Options: Glavchev and Chobanov Considered for Acting Prime Minister

Two of the candidates from the president's "home list" have agreed to serve as the next acting prime minister

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 17:42

Kennedy Jr. Contemplates Endorsement of Trump in Presidential Race Shift

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is contemplating withdrawing from the race to support Republican contender Donald Trump

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:04

Obama: America is Ready for a New Chapter with President Kamala Harris

Former US President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45

Elon Musk Signals Willingness to Serve in Trump’s Potential Cabinet

On Tuesday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk signaled his readiness to take on a role in government following Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s suggestion

World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51

Joe Biden’s Legacy and Leadership Honored as Harris-Walz Ticket Gains Momentum

US President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential race

World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Data Privacy and Security: A Growing Concern

Our personal data has become a valuable commodity in the digital age, and the need for robust data privacy and security measures has never been more pressing.

Business » Industry | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:19

Foreign Workers Vanish Without a Trace: What’s Behind the Mystery in Bulgaria?

They focused on the mysterious disappearance of foreign workers from Nepal and Sri Lanka who were recently employed on the Black Sea coast, as well as the aging workforce in the country

Business | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:34

Bulgarians Flock to Greece for September Holiday: 45,000 Expected to Cross Border

In September, Bulgaria will see a surge in travel as approximately 350,000 to 380,000 Bulgarians take advantage of the long weekend for the Unification Day holiday on September 6

Business » Tourism | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:29

Turkey to Export Gas to Bulgaria Under New "Turkish Blend" Brand

Turkey is set to export natural gas to Bulgaria under a new brand called "Turkish Blend", which will include a mixture of gas from various sources

Business » Energy | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:07

Bulgaria: Stara Zagora Secures 240 Million Leva Investment for Solar Panel Production Plant

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Smart Solar Technologies

Business » Energy | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:54

New Cheap Plovdiv-Birmingham Route to Begin in November

A new route will soon link Plovdiv and Birmingham, enhancing travel options between the second largest cities of Bulgaria and the UK

Business » Tourism | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria