Bulgaria: Russia Repels Ukrainian Incursion in Bryansk Region; Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions

Switzerland has announced its participation in the European Union's forthcoming 14th package of sanctions against Russia. The new measures include clarifications on the bans concerning Russian diamonds, aligning them with international standards, according to the Swiss government. Additionally, Switzerland will engage in two EU security initiatives designed to bolster cooperation between armed forces, enhancing the country's defense capabilities despite its traditionally neutral stance.

Earlier this year, Switzerland experienced a surge in cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns leading up to the Ukraine peace summit it hosted in June.

In another development, Russian forces claimed to have repelled an attempted incursion by a Ukrainian intelligence unit into the Bryansk region on Wednesday. The regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, reported that the incident took place in the Klimovsky district, which shares a border with Ukraine's Chernihiv region. Bryansk Oblast is located northeast of Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces have been conducting operations since early August.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a drone struck a military facility in Russia's southern Volgograd region, resulting in a fire. Although it was not specified what exactly was targeted, the incident occurred near the village of Marinovka, where an airbase is situated. No casualties were reported.

