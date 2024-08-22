Sunny Skies and Scattered Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Thursday

On Thursday, sunny skies are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. These clouds will be more prominent over the mountainous regions of Western and Central Bulgaria, where short-term rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated. There will also be scattered showers and thunder in parts of the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian plain, according to predictions from National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A moderate wind will blow from the northwest in Western and Central Bulgaria, while Eastern Bulgaria will experience a wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures across the country will range from 29° to 34°, with Sofia seeing highs of around 29°.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, accompanied by a moderate east-southeast wind. Temperatures in coastal areas will peak between 28° and 32°.