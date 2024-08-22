Sunny Skies and Scattered Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Thursday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:53
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Scattered Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Thursday Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Thursday, sunny skies are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. These clouds will be more prominent over the mountainous regions of Western and Central Bulgaria, where short-term rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated. There will also be scattered showers and thunder in parts of the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian plain, according to predictions from National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A moderate wind will blow from the northwest in Western and Central Bulgaria, while Eastern Bulgaria will experience a wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures across the country will range from 29° to 34°, with Sofia seeing highs of around 29°.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, accompanied by a moderate east-southeast wind. Temperatures in coastal areas will peak between 28° and 32°.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, clouds, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Over 20 New Fires in Greece

In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures

World » Southeast Europe | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 11:21

Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail

Society » Environment | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42

Bulgaria's Sunflower and Corn Yields Halved Due to Severe Drought

Due to an extended period of drought and high temperatures, sunflower and corn yields in Bulgaria are expected to be half of what is typical this year

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 16:43

Weather Alert: Intense Rain and High Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria

Today, a "Yellow" code warning has been issued for intense precipitation, including hail, in 13 regions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:31

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria with Afternoon Showers Possible in the West

Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°

Society » Environment | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:09

Hazardous Heat Warnings Issued Across Bulgaria as Weekend Weather Stays Hot

Bulgaria is bracing for hazardous heat, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issuing orange and yellow codes across the country

Society » Environment | August 16, 2024, Friday // 09:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail

Society » Environment | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42

Bulgaria's Sunflower and Corn Yields Halved Due to Severe Drought

Due to an extended period of drought and high temperatures, sunflower and corn yields in Bulgaria are expected to be half of what is typical this year

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 16:43

Severe Water Shortages Lead to Protests and State of Emergency in Bulgarian Villages

The water crisis in Bulgaria has led to an indefinite state of emergency being declared in several villages due to severe shortages

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:09

Weather Alert: Intense Rain and High Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria

Today, a "Yellow" code warning has been issued for intense precipitation, including hail, in 13 regions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:31

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria with Afternoon Showers Possible in the West

Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°

Society » Environment | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:09

Bulgarian "Trace" Spotted: Golden Eagle's Journey Through Ukraine's War Zones

The environmental organization Green Balkans has registered an intriguing Bulgarian presence in the conflict zones of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, where military clashes continue

Society » Environment | August 16, 2024, Friday // 15:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria