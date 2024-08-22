Sunny Skies and Scattered Showers Expected Across Bulgaria on Thursday

Over 20 New Fires in Greece
In the past 24 hours, Greece has experienced the outbreak of over 20 new fires, despite a recent drop in temperatures
On Thursday, sunny skies are expected, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon. These clouds will be more prominent over the mountainous regions of Western and Central Bulgaria, where short-term rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated. There will also be scattered showers and thunder in parts of the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian plain, according to predictions from National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
A moderate wind will blow from the northwest in Western and Central Bulgaria, while Eastern Bulgaria will experience a wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures across the country will range from 29° to 34°, with Sofia seeing highs of around 29°.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny, accompanied by a moderate east-southeast wind. Temperatures in coastal areas will peak between 28° and 32°.
Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail
Due to an extended period of drought and high temperatures, sunflower and corn yields in Bulgaria are expected to be half of what is typical this year
The water crisis in Bulgaria has led to an indefinite state of emergency being declared in several villages due to severe shortages
Today, a "Yellow" code warning has been issued for intense precipitation, including hail, in 13 regions across Bulgaria
Today, Bulgaria will experience typical summer weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 31° and 36°
The environmental organization Green Balkans has registered an intriguing Bulgarian presence in the conflict zones of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, where military clashes continue
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023