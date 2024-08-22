Bulgaria Introduces New Standards for Domestic Violence Risk Assessment and Victim Support

For the first time in Bulgaria, new standards are being introduced to enhance the judicial system’s approach to domestic violence. These include the establishment of specialized services for victims and a new methodology for assessing domestic violence risks. The Bulgarian government approved these measures yesterday, along with several amendments to the Regulations for the Implementation of the Law on Protection from Domestic Violence (PDA), reflecting updates to the law made earlier in 2023.

The newly adopted standards will guide the provision of services such as a national helpline for domestic violence victims, social, psychological, and legal counseling, and specialized recovery and protection programs. These services will be offered in counseling centers or sheltered housing. Additionally, there will be programs aimed at managing aggression and anger for perpetrators of domestic violence. The regulations detail the procedures for these services, including the organization of activities, team requirements, and the handling of cases involving children who have witnessed or been affected by domestic violence.

A significant aspect of the new regulations is the introduction of a risk assessment methodology for courts. This tool will enable judicial authorities to evaluate the potential risks of future violence, escalation, or even death. This advancement aims to aid in making informed court decisions and enhance the safety of victims.

The updated regulations also establish a comprehensive mechanism for selecting and overseeing organizations involved in domestic violence prevention and protection. These organizations will be chosen through a competitive process, and their performance will be monitored through inspections and reporting requirements. The regulations outline the development of a Coordination Mechanism to facilitate collaboration among executive bodies, local governments, and organizations working in this field.

Furthermore, the new regulations will lead to the creation of a National Information System for the Prevention and Protection of Domestic Violence. This system will manage information related to domestic violence, including data collection, access levels, and integration with other databases. The amendments and additions were developed by an interdepartmental working group, including experts from various sectors, as directed by the Prime Minister.