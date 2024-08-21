President Radev Weighs Options: Glavchev and Chobanov Considered for Acting Prime Minister

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 17:42
Bulgaria: President Radev Weighs Options: Glavchev and Chobanov Considered for Acting Prime Minister From left to right: Glavchev, Radev, Chobanov

Two of the candidates from the president's "home list" have agreed to serve as the next acting Prime Minister. This follows meetings with President Rumen Radev, who is still deliberating on the final decision. The two individuals are current acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and Petar Chobanov, the Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

Glavchev expressed his readiness to assume the role if chosen, stating that there are no obstacles to his potential appointment. However, he refrained from commenting on specific issues, such as whether he would retain Kalin Stoyanov as interior minister, as he has not yet been officially mandated.

The discussion about Glavchev's candidacy has been contentious due to concerns raised by Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change." Vassilev suggested that Glavchev’s dual roles as acting foreign minister and acting prime minister might present a conflict of interest.

Dimitar Radev, the governor of the BNB, reiterated his stance that the central bank should remain uninvolved in political processes. He emphasized that the BNB's stability is crucial and should not be tested by political maneuvers. Radev also mentioned that Petar Chobanov’s potential candidacy for acting prime minister is a matter of personal choice.

Radoslav Milenkov, another deputy governor of the BNB, stated that he was not directly asked about the role and expressed that, given his current responsibilities with the European Central Bank, it would be inappropriate for him to consider the position of acting prime minister.

Toshko Todorov, deputy chairman of the Audit Chamber, declined the possibility of becoming acting prime minister, stating that he is not prepared for the role and remains committed to his current position.

Following consultations with potential candidates, President Radev held telephone discussions with Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the 50th National Assembly, and Petar Chobanov. While Nazaryan is reported to have declined the nomination, this has not been confirmed by the presidency. The outcome of these discussions and the president's final decision are still pending.

Current indications suggest that both Glavchev and Chobanov are closely associated with Delyan Peevski, the (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). Despite this, there are doubts within the DPS about Chobanov's loyalty. Chobanov, a former DPS MP, was elected deputy governor of the BNB in 2023, and has a history of shifting political affiliations.

The decision on the new acting prime minister is expected soon, as the political landscape continues to evolve amidst the ongoing consultations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: president, Prime Minister, Glavchev, Chobanov

Related Articles:

Current PM of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev Affirms Readiness for Acting Prime Minister Role

Current Caretaker Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Dimitar Glavchev, has confirmed his readiness to serve as the next acting prime minister in a new caretaker cabinet, stating there are no obstacles to his appointment

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:30

Joe Biden’s Legacy and Leadership Honored as Harris-Walz Ticket Gains Momentum

US President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential race

World | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:47

Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev Ready to Continue Role as Interim Prime Minister Amidst Political Crisis

Dimitar Glavchev, the acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria, has stated that he is prepared to continue his duties as long as necessary to prevent the country from entering a constitutional crisis

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 16:26

Bulgaria: Kozhareva Denies Political Pressure Amid Cabinet Controversy

Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva has firmly denied any claims of political pressure influencing her decisions

Politics | August 19, 2024, Monday // 13:00

Trump Expresses Hope for Renewed Rapport with Putin if Re-Elected

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee and former President, expressed his hope to rekindle a positive relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin

World | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 11:01

Trump and Musk Discussed Immigration, National Security, and the Upcoming Election

On Monday night, former US President and Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump engaged in a wide-ranging conversation on Spaces with Elon Musk

World | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 08:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Stoyanov Defends His Position Amid Resignation Calls

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov addressed recent calls for his resignation

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

Current PM of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev Affirms Readiness for Acting Prime Minister Role

Current Caretaker Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Dimitar Glavchev, has confirmed his readiness to serve as the next acting prime minister in a new caretaker cabinet, stating there are no obstacles to his appointment

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:30

Bulgarian Patriarch Highlights Religious Discrimination in Ukraine to US Ambassador

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil raised concerns about religious discrimination in Ukraine during a meeting with American Ambassador Kenneth Merten

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgarian and Other Orthodox Leaders Defend Moscow Patriarchate Amid Ukrainian Ban

The Bulgarian Patriarch has joined an initiative by church leaders who support the Moscow Patriarchate's stance on the non-recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU)

Politics | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11

Peevski Signals Support for Stoyanov: Invites Him to Lead His Party's List

Delyan Peevski announced that he would invite Kalin Stoyanov, the current Caretaker Minister of Internal Affairs, to lead his party's list if Stoyanov is unfairly dismissed

Politics | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 14:05

Bulgaria: Boyko Borissov Calls for Resignation of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov (UPDATED)

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the resignation of Acting Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov

Politics | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria