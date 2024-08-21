President Radev Weighs Options: Glavchev and Chobanov Considered for Acting Prime Minister

Two of the candidates from the president's "home list" have agreed to serve as the next acting Prime Minister. This follows meetings with President Rumen Radev, who is still deliberating on the final decision. The two individuals are current acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and Petar Chobanov, the Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

Glavchev expressed his readiness to assume the role if chosen, stating that there are no obstacles to his potential appointment. However, he refrained from commenting on specific issues, such as whether he would retain Kalin Stoyanov as interior minister, as he has not yet been officially mandated.

The discussion about Glavchev's candidacy has been contentious due to concerns raised by Asen Vassilev, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change." Vassilev suggested that Glavchev’s dual roles as acting foreign minister and acting prime minister might present a conflict of interest.

Dimitar Radev, the governor of the BNB, reiterated his stance that the central bank should remain uninvolved in political processes. He emphasized that the BNB's stability is crucial and should not be tested by political maneuvers. Radev also mentioned that Petar Chobanov’s potential candidacy for acting prime minister is a matter of personal choice.

Radoslav Milenkov, another deputy governor of the BNB, stated that he was not directly asked about the role and expressed that, given his current responsibilities with the European Central Bank, it would be inappropriate for him to consider the position of acting prime minister.

Toshko Todorov, deputy chairman of the Audit Chamber, declined the possibility of becoming acting prime minister, stating that he is not prepared for the role and remains committed to his current position.

Following consultations with potential candidates, President Radev held telephone discussions with Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the 50th National Assembly, and Petar Chobanov. While Nazaryan is reported to have declined the nomination, this has not been confirmed by the presidency. The outcome of these discussions and the president's final decision are still pending.

Current indications suggest that both Glavchev and Chobanov are closely associated with Delyan Peevski, the (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS). Despite this, there are doubts within the DPS about Chobanov's loyalty. Chobanov, a former DPS MP, was elected deputy governor of the BNB in 2023, and has a history of shifting political affiliations.

The decision on the new acting prime minister is expected soon, as the political landscape continues to evolve amidst the ongoing consultations.