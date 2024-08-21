Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Urge UN to Condemn Ukraine Over Rebel Support Allegations

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 17:05
Bulgaria: Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Urge UN to Condemn Ukraine Over Rebel Support Allegations

The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have reached out to the UN Security Council, urging it to condemn Ukraine for allegedly supporting rebel groups in the Sahel region, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

Earlier this month, Mali severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine following remarks from a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GUR). The comments related to an attack in northern Mali in late July that resulted in the deaths of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner Group mercenaries. In solidarity, Niger's military government also cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

The conflict arose after the GUR representative claimed that Malian rebels had received "necessary information" from Ukraine to execute the attack. The Tuareg rebels reported killing at least 84 Wagner fighters and 47 Malian soldiers, marking a significant loss for the Russian mercenary group.

Mali and Niger have accused Ukraine of backing "international terrorism," a charge Ukraine has denied. The Tuareg rebels have also stated that they did not receive any support from Ukraine.

In their letter to the UN Security Council, the foreign ministers of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso demanded that the Council hold Ukraine accountable for its alleged actions and prevent further threats to regional and pan-African stability. The letter was published on the "X" social network by the Alliance of Sahel States, which was established by the three countries following recent coups. It was sent to the Security Council's 15 members last night, though Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has yet to respond.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have shifted their alliances from traditional Western and regional partners to Russia following recent military takeovers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Ukraine

Related Articles:

EU Implements Emergency Brake on Ukrainian Honey Imports

Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect

World » EU | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:22

Moscow Targeted in Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Offensive

Ukraine recently carried out one of its largest drone attacks against Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:50

Belarus Enhances Military Presence at Ukraine Border with New Troops and Equipment

Belarus has bolstered its military presence along its border with Ukraine, deploying aircraft, air defense systems, and weapon

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

Russia Refuses Negotiations as Ukraine's Kursk Invasion Escalates

The Kremlin has announced that it will not engage in negotiations with Ukraine following the ongoing invasion of Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 14:39

Belarus Fortifies Border Amid Claims of Ukrainian Aggression

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has again accused Ukraine of engaging in provocations using drones and announced the ongoing fortification of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border

World » Ukraine | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 15:31

In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive

In a world teetering on the brink of potential catastrophe, an old Bulgarian saying has taken on new life: "If the apocalypse is near, come to Bulgaria - where we're happily living a century behind!

Novinite Insider » Opinions | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 14:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Tragic High School Shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaves Three Dead

In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning

World » Southeast Europe | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:32

Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets on Israel After Deadly Strike in Lebanon

The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched over 50 rockets targeting homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:29

Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home Amid New Allegations

Early this morning, Romanian police conducted new raids at the home of Andrew Tate, a controversial internet influencer currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women

World » Southeast Europe | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:25

Biden Approves Strategy to Counter Nuclear Coordinated Threats from Russia, China, and North Korea

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden approved a directive for the armed forces to prepare for potential "coordinated nuclear confrontations" involving Russia, China, and North Korea

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:21

EU Implements Emergency Brake on Ukrainian Honey Imports

Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect

World » EU | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:22

Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria