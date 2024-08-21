Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Urge UN to Condemn Ukraine Over Rebel Support Allegations

EU Implements Emergency Brake on Ukrainian Honey Imports
Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect
The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have reached out to the UN Security Council, urging it to condemn Ukraine for allegedly supporting rebel groups in the Sahel region, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.
Earlier this month, Mali severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine following remarks from a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GUR). The comments related to an attack in northern Mali in late July that resulted in the deaths of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner Group mercenaries. In solidarity, Niger's military government also cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine.
The conflict arose after the GUR representative claimed that Malian rebels had received "necessary information" from Ukraine to execute the attack. The Tuareg rebels reported killing at least 84 Wagner fighters and 47 Malian soldiers, marking a significant loss for the Russian mercenary group.
Mali and Niger have accused Ukraine of backing "international terrorism," a charge Ukraine has denied. The Tuareg rebels have also stated that they did not receive any support from Ukraine.
In their letter to the UN Security Council, the foreign ministers of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso demanded that the Council hold Ukraine accountable for its alleged actions and prevent further threats to regional and pan-African stability. The letter was published on the "X" social network by the Alliance of Sahel States, which was established by the three countries following recent coups. It was sent to the Security Council's 15 members last night, though Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has yet to respond.
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have shifted their alliances from traditional Western and regional partners to Russia following recent military takeovers.
