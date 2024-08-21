Bulgaria: Stara Zagora Secures 240 Million Leva Investment for Solar Panel Production Plant

Business » ENERGY | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:54
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Stara Zagora Secures 240 Million Leva Investment for Solar Panel Production Plant @Pixabay

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Smart Solar Technologies JSC for a major investment project. The agreement will see the establishment of a new factory for the production of solar panels and cells in the village of Elenino, within the Stara Zagora municipality. The total investment for the project is set at 240 million leva, covering both tangible and intangible assets.

The new facility is expected to create 812 jobs and will primarily focus on producing solar panels and cells for export to European markets including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Austria. To support the implementation of this project, an interdepartmental working group will be established.

This investment is anticipated to boost economic activity in Stara Zagora, generate sustainable employment, and enhance the local community's well-being. The project aligns with Bulgaria's investment promotion policy, which prioritizes significant contributions to the country's economic development.

In addition to the solar panel factory, another planned investment involves constructing a high-tech production facility for specialized military equipment in the municipality of Simitli. This project, located on a 152,964 square meter industrial plot, is expected to begin with an initial investment of 5 million leva.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stara Zagora, solar panels, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

The Countdown to the Concert of Ed Sheeran in Sofia Has Begun

Mihaela Fileva to provide Bulgarian support at the country's biggest musical event of the year

Society | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

Multinational Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria; Eight Arrested

On August 19, a major police operation aimed at dismantling an international migrant trafficking ring operating along the so-called "Western Balkan route" was conducted in the Plovdiv region of Bulgaria

Crime | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 17:23

Bulgarian and Other Orthodox Leaders Defend Moscow Patriarchate Amid Ukrainian Ban

The Bulgarian Patriarch has joined an initiative by church leaders who support the Moscow Patriarchate's stance on the non-recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU)

Politics | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11

Businessman Killed in Istanbul Shooting; Suspects Flee to Bulgaria

On August 19, an Arab-Israeli businessman named Abdulkadir Anas was killed in Istanbul by unidentified attackers

Crime | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Violent Incident in Halkidiki: Four Remain in Custody, Bar Owner Released

The Bulgarian owner of a bar in Halkidiki, along with three others who were investigated in connection with a violent incident involving Bulgarians, has been released

Crime | August 19, 2024, Monday // 09:22

Honoring St. John of Rila: Bulgaria's Spiritual Guardian and Wondermaker

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker

Society » Culture | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 10:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Expansion of Bulgaria's 'Chiren' Gas Storage Halted Pending European Prosecutor's Review

The Bulgarian Minister of Energy has announced a temporary suspension of the order for the expansion of the "Chiren" underground gas storage facility

Business » Energy | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 13:34

Bulgartransgaz Under European Scrutiny for Controversial Gas Agreement

This morning, the European Prosecutor's Office gained access to the gas operator "Bulgartransgaz" with the assistance of local police

Business » Energy | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 12:07

Bulgaria Sees 4.5% Rise in Natural Gas Prices for August

In August, natural gas prices in Bulgaria will see a slight increase

Business » Energy | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 14:28

Bulgaria Offers Hungary Oil Products Amid Lukoil Transit Disruption

Bulgaria has extended an offer to supply Hungary with petroleum products following Ukraine's suspension of crude oil transit from Lukoil

Business » Energy | July 24, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

Bulgaria and US Partner on East-West Energy Corridor: $1.5 Million Grant Signed

Bulgaria has officially signed a contract for a feasibility study on the development of an East-West energy corridor

Business » Energy | July 22, 2024, Monday // 10:52

Bulgaria Collects 217 Million BGN in Windfall Tax from Energy Firms in 2023

In 2023, Bulgaria collected 217 million BGN from a windfall tax on firms in the oil, natural gas, coal, and petroleum products sectors, according to Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova.

Business » Energy | July 19, 2024, Friday // 09:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria