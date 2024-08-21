Bulgaria: Stara Zagora Secures 240 Million Leva Investment for Solar Panel Production Plant

The Countdown to the Concert of Ed Sheeran in Sofia Has Begun
Mihaela Fileva to provide Bulgarian support at the country's biggest musical event of the year
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Smart Solar Technologies JSC for a major investment project. The agreement will see the establishment of a new factory for the production of solar panels and cells in the village of Elenino, within the Stara Zagora municipality. The total investment for the project is set at 240 million leva, covering both tangible and intangible assets.
The new facility is expected to create 812 jobs and will primarily focus on producing solar panels and cells for export to European markets including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Austria. To support the implementation of this project, an interdepartmental working group will be established.
This investment is anticipated to boost economic activity in Stara Zagora, generate sustainable employment, and enhance the local community's well-being. The project aligns with Bulgaria's investment promotion policy, which prioritizes significant contributions to the country's economic development.
In addition to the solar panel factory, another planned investment involves constructing a high-tech production facility for specialized military equipment in the municipality of Simitli. This project, located on a 152,964 square meter industrial plot, is expected to begin with an initial investment of 5 million leva.
The Bulgarian Minister of Energy has announced a temporary suspension of the order for the expansion of the "Chiren" underground gas storage facility
This morning, the European Prosecutor's Office gained access to the gas operator "Bulgartransgaz" with the assistance of local police
In August, natural gas prices in Bulgaria will see a slight increase
Bulgaria has extended an offer to supply Hungary with petroleum products following Ukraine's suspension of crude oil transit from Lukoil
Bulgaria has officially signed a contract for a feasibility study on the development of an East-West energy corridor
In 2023, Bulgaria collected 217 million BGN from a windfall tax on firms in the oil, natural gas, coal, and petroleum products sectors, according to Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023