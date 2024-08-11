Tragic High School Shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaves Three Dead

International Outcry Follows Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School, Leaving Nearly 100 Dead!
At least 93 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school and mosque in Gaza that was sheltering displaced Palestinians
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning. The assailant, reportedly an employee of the school, opened fire on staff members, according to local police.
One person is in critical condition, believed to be the shooter himself. "N1" reports that the attacker, armed with an automatic rifle, targeted specific individuals within the school. Among the victims was the high school principal, as confirmed by the police. Unofficial sources indicate that an English teacher and the school’s secretary were also killed in the attack.
After the shooting, the suspect attempted to take his own life and was severely injured. He was transported to a hospital in Banja Luka for treatment.
"N1" reports that the shooter had longstanding disputes with the school’s administration, alleging discrimination. Disciplinary actions had been taken against him, which may have motivated the targeted attack on members of the disciplinary committee. Additionally, there are unofficial claims that the suspect had mental health issues.
