The Countdown to the Concert of Ed Sheeran in Sofia Has Begun

Mihaela Fileva to provide Bulgarian support at the country's biggest musical event of the year

Ed Sheeran's Bulgarian fans are counting the days until the upcoming concert, part of the "+ - = ÷ x" Mathematics tour of the pop artist, which caused record interest among the audience. And Mihaela Fileva will have the honor of being the Bulgarian warm-up performer at the musical event of the year in our country.

On August 31, Bulgaria will welcome the British superstar for his first concert in the country, and the history of the concert business in Bulgaria has never known such interest from fans for a musical event. The ticket seller Ticket Station informs that the electronic tickets have already been sent to all 60,000 people who planned to spend their Saturday evening on August 31 at Vasil Levski National Theater and in the company of Ed Sheeran's romantic songs. The global promoter AEG and its Bulgarian partner Fest Team share that the stadium will be entered through four gates - these are: Gurko, Metrostrantsia, Rosarium and Lozenets, which are marked on the ticket itself and are of key importance for a faster and easy access of the public, entrances and their numbers to be respected. Construction of the large-scale 360-degree stage is already underway, and answers to the most frequently asked questions can be found here.

Music star Mihaela Fileva is the official Bulgarian opening act for Ed Sheeran's concert. The event takes place at the right stage in the development of Michaela's career - just a few months after the artist recorded her album "96", created by a multinational writing team. Michaela Fileva, beloved and recognizable for her magnetic voice and impressive stage performances, shares: “I am extremely excited to be a part of this amazing event. Ed Sheeran is a true master of storytelling through music and one of the most successful and beloved artists in the global music industry. Sharing the stage with him is both an honor and a dream come true. I can't wait to open this unforgettable evening in Sofia!" After Mihaela Fileva, Calum Scott, who accompanies Ed Sheeran on the dates of his "+ - = ÷ x" Mathematics tour, will take to the stage at the "Vasil Levski" stadium.

All the necessary details for the tickets can be found at www.ticketstation.bg and at www.festteam.bg, as well as on the social channels of the Bulgarian promoter.