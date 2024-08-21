Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets on Israel After Deadly Strike in Lebanon

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:29
Bulgaria: Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets on Israel After Deadly Strike in Lebanon

The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched over 50 rockets targeting homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, according to the Associated Press. The attack followed a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and mediators from Egypt and Qatar, who continue efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, despite ongoing challenges from both Hamas and Israel.

In the Golan Heights, rescue teams assisted a 30-year-old man injured by shrapnel during the attack. A house caught fire, but firefighters managed to prevent a larger disaster by containing a gas leak.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a response to an Israeli airstrike deep into Lebanese territory the previous night, which resulted in one death and 19 injuries. Just a day earlier, Hezbollah had fired over 200 projectiles into Israel after Tel Aviv targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot approximately 80 kilometers from the border.

For more than 10 months, Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging strikes almost daily, amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Hezbollah's ally, Hamas, in Gaza.

