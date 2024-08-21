Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets on Israel After Deadly Strike in Lebanon
The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched over 50 rockets targeting homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, according to the Associated Press. The attack followed a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and mediators from Egypt and Qatar, who continue efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, despite ongoing challenges from both Hamas and Israel.
In the Golan Heights, rescue teams assisted a 30-year-old man injured by shrapnel during the attack. A house caught fire, but firefighters managed to prevent a larger disaster by containing a gas leak.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a response to an Israeli airstrike deep into Lebanese territory the previous night, which resulted in one death and 19 injuries. Just a day earlier, Hezbollah had fired over 200 projectiles into Israel after Tel Aviv targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot approximately 80 kilometers from the border.
For more than 10 months, Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging strikes almost daily, amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Hezbollah's ally, Hamas, in Gaza.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Urge UN to Condemn Ukraine Over Rebel Support Allegations
The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have reached out to the UN Security Council
Tragic High School Shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaves Three Dead
In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning
Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home Amid New Allegations
Early this morning, Romanian police conducted new raids at the home of Andrew Tate, a controversial internet influencer currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women
Biden Approves Strategy to Counter Nuclear Coordinated Threats from Russia, China, and North Korea
Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden approved a directive for the armed forces to prepare for potential "coordinated nuclear confrontations" involving Russia, China, and North Korea
EU Implements Emergency Brake on Ukrainian Honey Imports
Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect
Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria
Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion