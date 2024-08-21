Biden Approves Strategy to Counter Nuclear Coordinated Threats from Russia, China, and North Korea
Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden approved a directive for the armed forces to prepare for potential "coordinated nuclear confrontations" involving Russia, China, and North Korea, according to a report by the New York Times. The approval, given in March, was for a revised strategy known as the "Nuclear Employment Guidance," which comes amid escalating nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, China's rapid nuclear arsenal expansion, and perceived nuclear threats from Russia.
The New York Times article, dated August 20, noted that this confidential guidance document is updated approximately every four years, with only a limited number of hard copies distributed to select security officials and Pentagon commanders. During a June forum hosted by the Arms Control Association, Pranay Vaddi, senior director for arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation at the National Security Council, mentioned that Biden had issued the updated nuclear weapons employment guidance.
Vaddi reportedly highlighted that Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow were rapidly expanding and diversifying their nuclear arsenals. He emphasized the need for the US to adjust its posture and capabilities to deter these growing threats, acknowledging the realities of a "new" nuclear era.
The New York Times also cited Vipin Narang, former acting assistant Secretary of Defense for space policy, who noted that the president's recent guidance update accounted for the significant increase in the size and diversity of China's nuclear arsenal, as well as the presence of multiple nuclear-armed adversaries.
The report further mentioned that in June, during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, Russia and North Korea signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty. Similarly, Russia and China reaffirmed their "no limits" partnership during a summit in Beijing this May. Washington has frequently criticized Beijing for its support of Russia's military-industrial base.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Urge UN to Condemn Ukraine Over Rebel Support Allegations
The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have reached out to the UN Security Council
Tragic High School Shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaves Three Dead
In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning
Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets on Israel After Deadly Strike in Lebanon
The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched over 50 rockets targeting homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights
Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home Amid New Allegations
Early this morning, Romanian police conducted new raids at the home of Andrew Tate, a controversial internet influencer currently awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women
EU Implements Emergency Brake on Ukrainian Honey Imports
Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect
Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria
Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion