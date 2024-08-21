Biden Approves Strategy to Counter Nuclear Coordinated Threats from Russia, China, and North Korea

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden approved a directive for the armed forces to prepare for potential "coordinated nuclear confrontations" involving Russia, China, and North Korea, according to a report by the New York Times. The approval, given in March, was for a revised strategy known as the "Nuclear Employment Guidance," which comes amid escalating nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, China's rapid nuclear arsenal expansion, and perceived nuclear threats from Russia.

The New York Times article, dated August 20, noted that this confidential guidance document is updated approximately every four years, with only a limited number of hard copies distributed to select security officials and Pentagon commanders. During a June forum hosted by the Arms Control Association, Pranay Vaddi, senior director for arms control, disarmament, and nonproliferation at the National Security Council, mentioned that Biden had issued the updated nuclear weapons employment guidance.

Vaddi reportedly highlighted that Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow were rapidly expanding and diversifying their nuclear arsenals. He emphasized the need for the US to adjust its posture and capabilities to deter these growing threats, acknowledging the realities of a "new" nuclear era.

The New York Times also cited Vipin Narang, former acting assistant Secretary of Defense for space policy, who noted that the president's recent guidance update accounted for the significant increase in the size and diversity of China's nuclear arsenal, as well as the presence of multiple nuclear-armed adversaries.

The report further mentioned that in June, during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, Russia and North Korea signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty. Similarly, Russia and China reaffirmed their "no limits" partnership during a summit in Beijing this May. Washington has frequently criticized Beijing for its support of Russia's military-industrial base.