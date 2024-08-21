Bulgaria's Interior Minister Stoyanov Defends His Position Amid Resignation Calls

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Interior Minister Stoyanov Defends His Position Amid Resignation Calls

Bulgaria's Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov addressed recent calls for his resignation, stating that he believes it is appropriate for him to remain in office despite ongoing attempts to influence the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He emphasized his commitment to the role and the integrity of the ministry.

Stoyanov also responded to comments about his raised fist gesture in front of the presidency. He clarified that his gesture, which he has used to congratulate police officers and colleagues, is unrelated to any previous controversies involving President Radev. Stoyanov expressed deep respect for the presidency and reassured that his actions were not intended to convey any opposition to the institution.

The minister acknowledged the support he has received from political figure Delyan Peevski, who recently stated that he would include Stoyanov in a prominent position on an election list if Stoyanov were to leave the government. Stoyanov confirmed awareness of Peevski's offer and mentioned that he has other proposals to consider, though he has not yet made a decision regarding his future.

