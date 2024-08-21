New Cheap Plovdiv-Birmingham Route to Begin in November

Business » TOURISM | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria: New Cheap Plovdiv-Birmingham Route to Begin in November Photo: Stella Ivanova

A new route will soon link Plovdiv and Birmingham, enhancing travel options between the second largest cities of Bulgaria and the UK. Ryanair has announced that it will operate direct flights between the two cities, with the inaugural flight scheduled for November 2 this year. One-way tickets for the new service start at 35 euros.

Birmingham, which boasts a population of 1,085,400, ranks as the fourth most visited city in the UK. The new route is expected to attract interest from both Bulgarians residing in Birmingham and those looking to visit the city for tourism, according to Doychin Angelov, the executive director of Plovdiv Airport.

Angelov highlighted that the new connection was made possible through proactive engagement between the airport team and the airline, supported by the Development Fund - the Southern Gate of Bulgaria.

Currently, Plovdiv Airport is also working on restoring flights from Manchester and plans to introduce direct services from Malaga, Spain, starting early next year. Additionally, negotiations are in progress for new direct routes from Vienna, Madrid, Brussels, and Marseille.

Previously, Plovdiv Airport hosted 12 weekly flights from London, Belfast, and Manchester.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Birmingham, Plovdiv, UK, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

EU Implements Emergency Brake on Ukrainian Honey Imports

|

Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

|

July Inflation: Bulgaria Matches EU Average as Prices Rise

|

European Commission Seeks Clarification on Bulgaria's Anti-LGBTQ+ School Law

|

Political Instability Pushes Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession to 2026?

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Mystery at Sunny Beach: Foreign Seasonal Workers Vanish

At Bulgaria's "Sunny Beach" resort, foreign seasonal workers from Nepal and Sri Lanka have gone missing

Business » Tourism | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:21

Dangerous Sea Currents Plague South Black Sea Coast Amid Peak Season

The South Black Sea coast is currently facing a severe issue with dangerous sea conditions

Business » Tourism | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 11:12

Wizz Air Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind "All You Can Fly" Membership

The membership is unique of its kind in Europe and will provide customers with hundreds of opportunities to purchase tickets over a 12-month period for 599 euros

Business » Tourism | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 16:10

Hotel Occupancy in Bulgaria Rises as Local Stays Increase More Than Foreign

In June, Bulgaria saw a notable increase in the total number of overnight stays in hotels and other accommodation

Business » Tourism | August 12, 2024, Monday // 13:32

New Bulgarian Law Requires Waiters to Open Bottles in Front of Customers

In Bulgarian restaurants, it is now mandatory for waiters to open bottles of soft drinks, beer, and wine in front of customers

Business » Tourism | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 10:28

Bulgarians' Summer Travel Surge: Greece Tops Destination List

As travel restrictions eased following the COVID-19 pandemic, people from Bulgaria and beyond eagerly resumed their journeys

Business » Tourism | August 11, 2024, Sunday // 10:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria