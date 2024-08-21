New Cheap Plovdiv-Birmingham Route to Begin in November

A new route will soon link Plovdiv and Birmingham, enhancing travel options between the second largest cities of Bulgaria and the UK. Ryanair has announced that it will operate direct flights between the two cities, with the inaugural flight scheduled for November 2 this year. One-way tickets for the new service start at 35 euros.

Birmingham, which boasts a population of 1,085,400, ranks as the fourth most visited city in the UK. The new route is expected to attract interest from both Bulgarians residing in Birmingham and those looking to visit the city for tourism, according to Doychin Angelov, the executive director of Plovdiv Airport.

Angelov highlighted that the new connection was made possible through proactive engagement between the airport team and the airline, supported by the Development Fund - the Southern Gate of Bulgaria.

Currently, Plovdiv Airport is also working on restoring flights from Manchester and plans to introduce direct services from Malaga, Spain, starting early next year. Additionally, negotiations are in progress for new direct routes from Vienna, Madrid, Brussels, and Marseille.

Previously, Plovdiv Airport hosted 12 weekly flights from London, Belfast, and Manchester.