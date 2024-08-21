Current PM of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev Affirms Readiness for Acting Prime Minister Role

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:30
Bulgaria: Current PM of Bulgaria Dimitar Glavchev Affirms Readiness for Acting Prime Minister Role

Current Caretaker Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Dimitar Glavchev, has confirmed his readiness to serve as the next acting prime minister in a new caretaker cabinet, stating there are no obstacles to his appointment. Following a meeting with President Rumen Radev, Glavchev expressed his preparedness to take on the role if required, although he has yet to receive a formal mandate to form an official government.

Regarding the future of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, Glavchev remained non-committal, noting that discussions on such specifics would only occur once an official cabinet is being formed. He emphasized that the current procedures are being followed, and he is fully prepared for the role should it come to that.

In related news, Glavchev has dismissed five deputy ministers. Stefan Belchev was removed from his position as Deputy Minister of Finance, and Petko Stefanovski left his role as Deputy Minister of Health. Stefanovski's removal follows his nomination for a ministerial role by Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva, a nomination that President Radev declined to endorse.

Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, has reiterated his refusal to take on the role of acting prime minister. After multiple discussions with President Radev, Radev stated that the central bank should not engage in the political arena. He stressed that the banking sector remains stable and urged politicians not to jeopardize its stability. Radev declined to comment on whether recent statements by Deputy Governor Petar Chobanov regarding his interest in the role are a concern for the BNB.

