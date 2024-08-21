Turkey to Export Gas to Bulgaria Under New "Turkish Blend" Brand
Turkey is set to export natural gas to Bulgaria under a new brand called "Turkish Blend", which will include a mixture of gas from various sources
Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect, according to the European Commission (EC). This provision will be in place until June 5, 2025, and is part of revised autonomous trade measures.
The measures, which will apply from June 6, 2024, cover seven agricultural products: eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, cereals, and honey. The emergency brake is activated automatically when the import volume exceeds the average annual amount recorded between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023. For honey, this average is 44,417.56 tons. Given that Ukrainian copper imports have already surpassed the agreed volumes under the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) tariff quota for 2024, additional honey imports will be subjected to the most-favored-nation tariff.
A new tariff quota will be established for the period from January 1 to June 5, 2025, set at 18,507.32 tons, which is 5/12 of the threshold that triggers the emergency brake. Despite the recent adjustments, imports of Ukrainian honey into the EU have been relatively stable over the past five years, averaging about 49,000 tons annually.
In Bulgaria, poultry farmers are advocating for a ban on Ukrainian egg imports. During a recent meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Food, representatives from the Association of Industrial Poultry Breeding discussed the issue. They requested that the European Commission activate the safeguard mechanism to ban these imports within 120 days. The concern stems from the fact that the annual quota for Ukrainian eggs was exceeded four times by May, without any change in end-user prices. This situation is putting pressure on Bulgarian poultry farmers, forcing them to sell at lower prices while only a few traders benefit from the reduced costs.
The European Commission has requested clarification from Bulgaria regarding recent amendments to its education law, which prohibit "LGBTQ+ propaganda" in schools
Hungary has yet to provide the European Commission with an explanation regarding its recent decision to ease the issuance of work visas for Russian and Belarusian citizens
Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has firmly denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline
The UN Human Rights Office, through spokesperson Liz Throssell, has expressed deep concern over the recent legislative amendment in Bulgaria that prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools
"Politico" described the passage of a new law in Bulgaria as a "black day for LGBT rights"
Yesterday, the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, was cordoned off following suspicions of sabotage, according to a spokesperson for the German Army's Territorial Command in Berlin
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023