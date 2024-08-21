Sofia to Expand Metro Fleet with New Skoda Trains

Society | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:19
Bulgaria: Sofia to Expand Metro Fleet with New Skoda Trains

The Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia plans to purchase additional metro trains from the Czech manufacturer Skoda, which is the sole bidder for this contract, "Dnevnik" reports. The order, valued at 140 million leva excluding VAT, includes eight new trains. These trains are expected to primarily serve Line 2 ("Nadezhda" - "Lozenets"), but will also be utilized on Lines 1 ("Lyulin" - "Mladost") and 4 ("Obelya" - Sofia Airport), as detailed in the announcement on the "ЦАИС ЕОП" website.

Currently, the metro lines are operated by Russian-made trains and Siemens trains, which are Austrian-Polish in origin. Due to European Union sanctions against Russia, which stipulate that more than 50% of goods must be produced within the EU, the "Metropolitan" company has begun to collaborate with European manufacturers.

Stoyan Bratoev, Director of "Metropolitan," explained that the goal of acquiring new trains is to reduce rush hour intervals to four to four and a half minutes. He noted that passenger traffic has surged by 20-25% in the past two years, particularly on the second metro line. The introduction of new trains is intended to address this increased demand and improve waiting times.

Skoda, which already has a contract for another eight metro trains to be delivered by summer 2023, will fulfill this new order as well. These trains will run on the same lines as the ones currently being assembled. Additionally, eight trains for the third metro line have been ordered from Siemens, which will also support the city's transportation needs.

The total purchase of 24 new metro trains is expected to accommodate the city's transit requirements for the next 20 years. The funding for these acquisitions will come from the Metropolitan Municipality’s budget.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Skoda, sofia, trains

Related Articles:

Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia as Opalchenska Street Undergoes Reconstruction

A temporary traffic organization is being implemented in Sofia from today until September 14 due to the ongoing repair work on Opalchenska Street.

Society | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 08:37

Sofia to Develop 30-Kilometer Green Ring on Former Railway Route

A new 30-kilometer green ring is set to be developed in Sofia on the former ring railway route, which is currently disused

Society | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 15:11

Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30

Sofia Mayor Terziev Announces 10 New Metro Stations to Be Completed by 2027

Sofia is set to see the completion of ten new metro stations by 2027

Society | August 9, 2024, Friday // 15:02

High-Speed Porsche Crash Shakes Sofia’s "Studentski Grad" District

A serious accident occurred last night in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" district, involving a Porsche

Society » Incidents | August 9, 2024, Friday // 13:51

Sofia Zoo Takes Crocky the Crocodile as Ownership Dispute Continues

Specialists from the Sofia zoo have safely removed a crocodile discovered in the "Botunets" district.

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2024, Thursday // 08:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

The Countdown to the Concert of Ed Sheeran in Sofia Has Begun

Mihaela Fileva to provide Bulgarian support at the country's biggest musical event of the year

Society | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

Mpox: A Test for Global Equity and Call for Elimination in the European Region

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, addressed the ongoing mpox situation

Society » Health | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail

Society » Environment | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42

Bulgaria's Sunflower and Corn Yields Halved Due to Severe Drought

Due to an extended period of drought and high temperatures, sunflower and corn yields in Bulgaria are expected to be half of what is typical this year

Society » Environment | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 16:43

Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik

In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria