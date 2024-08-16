Mpox: A Test for Global Equity and Call for Elimination in the European Region

Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, addressed the ongoing mpox situation at the UN Geneva Palais Briefing on August 20, 2024. He highlighted three main points regarding the global response to the virus.

First, Dr. Kluge clarified that mpox should not be compared to COVID-19. He noted that mpox comes in different strains, with clade I currently affecting east-central Africa and clade II having been the focus of the 2022 outbreak in Europe. While there is substantial knowledge about clade II, further research is needed for clade I. Mpox spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact with lesions, including during sexual activity.

Dr. Kluge's second point emphasized that mpox can be controlled and potentially eliminated in Europe. The successful management of the virus in Europe two years ago was achieved through active engagement with affected communities, particularly men who have sex with men. Measures included robust surveillance, detailed contact investigations, and effective public health guidance. The combination of behavior change, non-discriminatory public health actions, and vaccination contributed to controlling the outbreak. However, ongoing commitment and resources are necessary to maintain these efforts and eliminate mpox completely. Despite this, Europe is still seeing around 100 new cases of clade II each month.

His final message focused on the urgent need for a coordinated response in Africa. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had declared an mpox emergency before WHO’s global declaration. Dr. Kluge urged Europe to demonstrate solidarity by supporting affected communities and working closely with the WHO African Region. He stressed that while Europe addresses clade I, it must also strive to eradicate clade II within the continent.

Dr. Kluge emphasized that a global approach is essential for controlling and eventually eliminating mpox. The choices made now and in the future will be a significant test of Europe’s and the world's commitment to global health security.