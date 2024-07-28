Mystery at Sunny Beach: Foreign Seasonal Workers Vanish

Which Bulgarian Sea Resort Topped the Rankings for Most Preferred Family Holiday?
At Bulgaria's "Sunny Beach" resort, foreign seasonal workers from Nepal and Sri Lanka have gone missing, according to BNT which received reports from local hoteliers. The police in Burgas have confirmed that four individuals—three from Nepal and one from Sri Lanka—are currently unaccounted for, although there is no evidence that they have left the country.
Plamen Kopchev, the chairman of the hotel owners' association at Sunny Beach, noted that his hotel had employed 15 workers from Sri Lanka. He expressed satisfaction with their performance initially, emphasizing the significant effort and expense involved in arranging their employment, which begins as early as November.
However, Kopchev reported that three of the Sri Lankan workers vanished in the second week of their employment. The Migration Service has been informed about the situation. According to Kopchev, these workers were general laborers, which made them less effective due to language barriers and limited qualifications. Despite their sudden disappearance, their colleagues continued to perform well.
Kopchev also mentioned that this was the second year these employees had worked at the hotel. He was puzzled by their disappearance, noting that while some left behind their luggage and passports, they took all their personal belongings with them.
