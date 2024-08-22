Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

World » UKRAINE | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion but claims she was on vacation in Bulgaria during the incident, according to BNT.

The German newspaper "Die Zeit" reported on her alibi, describing Svetlana as a petite woman with dark hair. Her social media activity reveals her strong support for Ukraine, including fundraising for military aid and promoting support for Ukrainian soldiers following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

In early September 2022, a boat named "Andromeda," carrying six people, departed from the German Baltic Sea coast. The vessel was reportedly rented using fake Romanian and Bulgarian passports. The boat was used to plant explosives at a depth of 80 meters, causing a significant disruption in gas supplies to Germany. Recent investigations have pointed to Ukrainian nationals being behind the operation.

Svetlana and her companion, Yevgeny U., are part of the suspect group. "Die Zeit" describes Yevgeny as a man with a youthful appearance, around 40 years old, with pale skin and thinning hair. He had listed his diving certifications, including technical diving skills required for deep underwater operations, on a diving school website.

The group’s alleged leader, a Ukrainian identified only as Volodymyr Z., remains at large. Svetlana, when questioned about her involvement in the bombing, has maintained that she was in Bulgaria during September 2022. Although Svetlana and Yevgeny are under suspicion, they have not been issued arrest warrants by German authorities. An arrest warrant has been issued for Volodymyr Z., and Polish prosecutors confirmed they received a European warrant for his arrest in June from the German federal prosecutor's office.

Volodymyr Z. was known to reside near Warsaw but left Poland in early July to return to Ukraine. The Polish prosecutor's office has criticized German authorities for not registering the suspect as a wanted person in time, which allowed him to evade arrest.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Nord Stream, svetlana, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Turkey to Export Gas to Bulgaria Under New "Turkish Blend" Brand

Turkey is set to export natural gas to Bulgaria under a new brand called "Turkish Blend", which will include a mixture of gas from various sources

Business » Energy | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Introduces New Standards for Domestic Violence Risk Assessment and Victim Support

For the first time in Bulgaria, new standards are being introduced to enhance the judicial system’s approach to domestic violence

Society | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

New Cheap Plovdiv-Birmingham Route to Begin in November

A new route will soon link Plovdiv and Birmingham, enhancing travel options between the second largest cities of Bulgaria and the UK

Business » Tourism | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02

EU Implements Emergency Brake on Ukrainian Honey Imports

Starting today, August 21, a new measure known as the "emergency brake" for Ukrainian honey imports into the EU comes into effect

World » EU | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:22

Bulgarian Patriarch Highlights Religious Discrimination in Ukraine to US Ambassador

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil raised concerns about religious discrimination in Ukraine during a meeting with American Ambassador Kenneth Merten

Politics | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgaria's Forecast: Rain in the West, Sun in the East

Cumulus clouds are expected to form over the western half of Bulgaria, bringing precipitation and thunderstorms to some areas, with conditions favorable for hail

Society » Environment | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Moscow Targeted in Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Offensive

Ukraine recently carried out one of its largest drone attacks against Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

World » Ukraine | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:50

Ukraine Enforces Ban on Russian Orthodox Church Affiliates

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has enacted a law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:20

Russian Forces Capture Another Settlement in Donetsk as Ukraine Makes Minimal Gains in Kursk

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted three missiles and twenty-five drones launched by Russia overnight

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 11:19

Belarus Enhances Military Presence at Ukraine Border with New Troops and Equipment

Belarus has bolstered its military presence along its border with Ukraine, deploying aircraft, air defense systems, and weapon

World » Ukraine | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:21

Russia Refuses Negotiations as Ukraine's Kursk Invasion Escalates

The Kremlin has announced that it will not engage in negotiations with Ukraine following the ongoing invasion of Russia's Kursk region

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 14:39

Ukraine Destroys Last Bridge Over Seym River, Trapping 2,500 Russian Soldiers

Ukraine has demolished the last remaining bridge over the Seym River, leaving a Russian force of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 soldiers trapped

World » Ukraine | August 19, 2024, Monday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria