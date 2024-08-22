Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria

Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion but claims she was on vacation in Bulgaria during the incident, according to BNT.

The German newspaper "Die Zeit" reported on her alibi, describing Svetlana as a petite woman with dark hair. Her social media activity reveals her strong support for Ukraine, including fundraising for military aid and promoting support for Ukrainian soldiers following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

In early September 2022, a boat named "Andromeda," carrying six people, departed from the German Baltic Sea coast. The vessel was reportedly rented using fake Romanian and Bulgarian passports. The boat was used to plant explosives at a depth of 80 meters, causing a significant disruption in gas supplies to Germany. Recent investigations have pointed to Ukrainian nationals being behind the operation.

Svetlana and her companion, Yevgeny U., are part of the suspect group. "Die Zeit" describes Yevgeny as a man with a youthful appearance, around 40 years old, with pale skin and thinning hair. He had listed his diving certifications, including technical diving skills required for deep underwater operations, on a diving school website.

The group’s alleged leader, a Ukrainian identified only as Volodymyr Z., remains at large. Svetlana, when questioned about her involvement in the bombing, has maintained that she was in Bulgaria during September 2022. Although Svetlana and Yevgeny are under suspicion, they have not been issued arrest warrants by German authorities. An arrest warrant has been issued for Volodymyr Z., and Polish prosecutors confirmed they received a European warrant for his arrest in June from the German federal prosecutor's office.

Volodymyr Z. was known to reside near Warsaw but left Poland in early July to return to Ukraine. The Polish prosecutor's office has criticized German authorities for not registering the suspect as a wanted person in time, which allowed him to evade arrest.