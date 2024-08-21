Bulgarian Patriarch Highlights Religious Discrimination in Ukraine to US Ambassador

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil raised concerns about religious discrimination in Ukraine during a meeting with American Ambassador Kenneth Merten. The Patriarch highlighted the significant factual and legal constraints imposed on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, attributing these issues to discriminatory policies by certain elements within Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which aligns with the Moscow Patriarchate led by Patriarch Kirill, is facing challenges following the recent passage of a law by Ukraine's parliament banning its activities. Patriarch Daniil noted that the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, under Metropolitan Onufriy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, is subjected to various restrictions. These include limitations on religious freedom, constraints on worship practices, forcible seizures of church property, and the promotion of hostility.

Patriarch Daniil urged Ambassador Merten to ensure that the international community, especially democratic forces monitoring religious issues, addresses these troubling developments. He emphasized the need for support in upholding religious freedom, the right to worship, and the protection of church property in Ukraine.

Here is the full text of the press release of the Bulgarian Patriarchate:

"Today, in the building of the Holy Synod in Sofia, an official meeting was held between His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil and His Excellency the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Bulgaria, Mr. Kenneth Merten. Bishop Gerasim of Melny, Secretary General of The Holy Synod, Mr. Evgeni Todorov, an employee in the political department of the US Embassy and Mr. Dimitar Goranov, the head of the office of the Bulgarian Patriarch. The meeting was held at the request of the American ambassador, after the beginning of July this year. Patriarch Daniil attended the traditional reception at the US Embassy on the occasion of American Independence Day.

Mr. Merten once again congratulated His Holiness on his election as the Bulgarian Patriarch and wished him a fruitful ministry in this responsible post. Patriarch Daniil highlighted the long-term fruitful cooperation between the Orthodox Bulgarian Diocese in the United States and the American authorities. The strengthening role of the Orthodox Church, to which more and more Americans are joining and which is constantly expanding its pastoral and spiritual activity among the American people, was emphasized. His Excellency expressed his deep respect for the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and its essential role for the spiritual education of the Bulgarian people and for overcoming many trials in its history, such as the five centuries of foreign rule, as well as the rescue of the Bulgarian Jews during the Second World War. In the conversation with the American ambassador, Patriarch Daniel paid special attention to the state of religious freedom and the right to practice religion in different regions of the world. He pointed out that in relation to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, headed by His Beatitude Metropolitan Onuphrius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, various restrictions are imposed: restriction of religious freedom, restriction of freedom of worship, forcible confiscation of church property and promotion of the language of the hatred. Patriarch Daniil emphasized that the UOC, with which all local Orthodox churches are in Eucharistic communion, is subject to serious factual and legal restrictions in its pastoral activity as a result of the discriminatory policy of certain factors in Ukraine. The Bulgarian Patriarch expressed his confidence that the democratic forces of the world, which monitor the religious processes, will take into account these disturbing trends in Ukraine and will assist in guaranteeing religious freedom, the right to worship and the inviolability of the property of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Patriarch Daniil recalled that in European history from the Reformation until today, religious peace has always been a prerequisite for political and social peace."