Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Urge UN to Condemn Ukraine Over Rebel Support Allegations
The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have reached out to the UN Security Council
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
Ukraine recently carried out one of its largest drone attacks against Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. Russian air defense units managed to intercept and destroy at least 10 drones aimed at the capital. Sobyanin noted that there is no confirmed information yet on potential damage or casualties. Some of the drones were reportedly downed over Podolsk, a city located about 38 kilometers south of the Kremlin. Preliminary reports indicate that the attacks did not result in any significant damage or casualties.
The drone strike on Moscow was part of a broader Ukrainian aerial offensive targeting various regions within Russia. In addition to the drones destroyed near Moscow, Russian air defense also neutralized 18 drones over the border Bryansk region, along with individual drones and missiles in other areas, such as Tula and Rostov regions. This escalation in drone attacks marks a significant increase in Ukraine's efforts to disrupt infrastructure critical to Russia's military operations.
Meanwhile, on the ground, Russia has been repositioning its troops, redeploying forces from other sectors to reinforce positions along the border with Ukraine. Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced 28-35 kilometers into Russia's Kursk region, intensifying the conflict. In Ukraine, Moscow is also sending additional units to the Donetsk region, focusing on the city of Pokrovsk, which analysts believe to be a strategic target for the Kremlin this month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the challenging situation near Pokrovsk, where 34 military clashes were recorded in just one day.
The United States continues to engage with Ukrainian leaders regarding their objectives in the Kursk region. Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder confirmed ongoing discussions, while Zelensky revealed that Ukrainian forces now control over 1,250 square kilometers of Russian territory.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has enacted a law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church
Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted three missiles and twenty-five drones launched by Russia overnight
Belarus has bolstered its military presence along its border with Ukraine, deploying aircraft, air defense systems, and weapon
The Kremlin has announced that it will not engage in negotiations with Ukraine following the ongoing invasion of Russia's Kursk region
Ukraine has demolished the last remaining bridge over the Seym River, leaving a Russian force of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 soldiers trapped
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023