Moscow Targeted in Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Offensive

Ukraine recently carried out one of its largest drone attacks against Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. Russian air defense units managed to intercept and destroy at least 10 drones aimed at the capital. Sobyanin noted that there is no confirmed information yet on potential damage or casualties. Some of the drones were reportedly downed over Podolsk, a city located about 38 kilometers south of the Kremlin. Preliminary reports indicate that the attacks did not result in any significant damage or casualties.

The drone strike on Moscow was part of a broader Ukrainian aerial offensive targeting various regions within Russia. In addition to the drones destroyed near Moscow, Russian air defense also neutralized 18 drones over the border Bryansk region, along with individual drones and missiles in other areas, such as Tula and Rostov regions. This escalation in drone attacks marks a significant increase in Ukraine's efforts to disrupt infrastructure critical to Russia's military operations.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Russia has been repositioning its troops, redeploying forces from other sectors to reinforce positions along the border with Ukraine. Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced 28-35 kilometers into Russia's Kursk region, intensifying the conflict. In Ukraine, Moscow is also sending additional units to the Donetsk region, focusing on the city of Pokrovsk, which analysts believe to be a strategic target for the Kremlin this month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the challenging situation near Pokrovsk, where 34 military clashes were recorded in just one day.

The United States continues to engage with Ukrainian leaders regarding their objectives in the Kursk region. Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder confirmed ongoing discussions, while Zelensky revealed that Ukrainian forces now control over 1,250 square kilometers of Russian territory.