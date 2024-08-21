Obama: America is Ready for a New Chapter with President Kamala Harris

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45
Former US President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, emphasizing that the upcoming presidential election would be a close contest, urging voters to stand up for the America they believe in. He highlighted the energy generated in recent weeks, but cautioned that the race would still be tight in a divided country.

In his speech, Obama expressed confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris, praising her readiness to lead and noting her lifelong commitment to giving people the opportunities America afforded her. He recalled Harris's efforts as California's Attorney General, where she stood up for victims of sexual abuse and fought against big banks and for-profit colleges, securing billions for those they exploited.

Taking aim at Donald Trump, Obama criticized the former president for his constant complaints and grievances, portraying him as someone who has not stopped focusing on his own problems since he entered the political scene. He argued that America does not need four more years of "bluster and bumbling and chaos," asserting that the country is ready for a new chapter with Kamala Harris at the helm.

Obama also praised Joe Biden, describing their partnership during his presidency as one of his best decisions. He spoke of Biden's empathy, decency, and resilience, qualities he believes are essential for leading the country. Obama’s speech followed a powerful address by his wife, Michelle Obama, who also took a strong stance against Trump, without mentioning his name directly. She highlighted the importance of hope and linked Harris's campaign to the historic 2008 campaign of her husband.

Michelle Obama’s speech resonated with the audience as she underscored that only Kamala Harris truly understands the hard work and commitment that have always made America great. She criticized Trump for his attempts to instill fear, while cleverly suggesting that the presidency might be one of those "Black jobs" he seemed so intent on undermining.

As the November 5 election approaches, with Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, the former first couple’s speeches underscored the stakes of the upcoming vote and the need for voters to actively participate in shaping the future of the country.

