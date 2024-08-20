Multinational Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria; Eight Arrested

Crime | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 17:23
Bulgaria: Multinational Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria; Eight Arrested

On August 19, a major police operation aimed at dismantling an international migrant trafficking ring operating along the so-called "Western Balkan route" was conducted in the Plovdiv region of Bulgaria, BNT reports. This route spans from Turkey through Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania, ultimately reaching Western Europe. The operation was spearheaded by the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" (GDBOP) and involved close coordination with the Main Directorate "Border Police" and the State Agency "National Security" (SANS). Oversight was provided by the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv, and the action was supported by EUROPOL agents stationed in Bulgaria, as well as border police and anti-organized crime units from Romania and Moldova.

The coordinated effort resulted in the neutralization of a substantial international criminal organization consisting of Syrian, Jordanian, Bulgarian, and Moldovan nationals. The Bulgarian member of the group primarily handled logistics, including providing vehicles, registering individuals with lower social status, and overseeing their transportation. Moldovan drivers, recruited through online platforms, transported illegal migrants through Romania into Bulgaria. Once in Bulgaria, the migrants were picked up and transported by Moldovan drivers. The criminal network utilized mobile applications for internal communication.

During the operation, eight individuals were detained, with seven—including the leaders of the trafficking ring—facing charges. Authorities carried out 15 searches of residences and vehicles, leading to the seizure of six bank cards, 1.5 grams of cocaine, an illegal firearm with ammunition, numerous documents related to money transfers and vehicles, 16 electronic devices including phones, tablets, and laptops, four GPS trackers, and various identity documents.

Since early April, the GDBOP's investigation has linked the group to 17 cases involving over 130 illegal migrants. More than 20 drivers have been arrested, predominantly Moldovan nationals, with some individuals from Syria and Serbia also involved. The vehicles used were mostly Bulgarian-registered, often with temporary transit numbers.

The GDBOP investigation has received substantial support from EUROPOL and partner services from Romania and Moldova, as well as funding from the "Improving Cross-Border Cooperation in the Fight Against Organized Crime" project under the FFS 2021-2027.

