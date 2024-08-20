Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

Society » INCIDENTS | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04
Bulgaria: Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist @novinite.com

A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18. The incident took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. at a roundabout in the Sarafovo district, according to a report from "24 Chasa." The young woman was lying on the road when a car, driven by a 34-year-old man from Burgas, ran over her. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman had arrived at the airport about an hour earlier. Authorities believe she may have consumed alcohol, leading to her falling asleep on the asphalt, which resulted in the tragic accident.

The woman was immediately transported to Burgas hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition. Her injuries are severe, and her life is currently in danger as medical professionals work to stabilize her condition. Local law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event, including the actions of both the driver and the pedestrian.

Tags: Burgas, british, woman, police

