Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist
A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18. The incident took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. at a roundabout in the Sarafovo district, according to a report from "24 Chasa." The young woman was lying on the road when a car, driven by a 34-year-old man from Burgas, ran over her. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman had arrived at the airport about an hour earlier. Authorities believe she may have consumed alcohol, leading to her falling asleep on the asphalt, which resulted in the tragic accident.
The woman was immediately transported to Burgas hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition. Her injuries are severe, and her life is currently in danger as medical professionals work to stabilize her condition. Local law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event, including the actions of both the driver and the pedestrian.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik
In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot
New Wildfire in Slavyanka: 200 Acres Affected, Helicopters Deployed (UPDATED)
A new fire erupted late last night in Slavyanka Mountain, specifically below Tsarev Peak
Drunk Driver Causes Collision with Ambulance in Asenovgrad
In Asenovgrad, a serious accident involving an ambulance and a car occurred late Friday night
37-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burgas Park
A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Borisova Garden, located in Burgas
Bankya Senior Care Facility Engulfed in Flames: Victim Confirmed, Injuries Reported (UPDATED)
A fire erupted around 3:00 PM today in a senior care home located in the center of Bankya, Bulgaria
Fire Forces Closure of Burgas-Sredets Road Due to Heavy Smoke
The Burgas-Sredets road has been closed in both directions by police due to a fire