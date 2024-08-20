European Commission Seeks Clarification on Bulgaria's Anti-LGBTQ+ School Law

Suspected Nord Stream Bomber Denies Involvement, Claims Vacation in Bulgaria
Svetlana U., a 40-year-old Ukrainian, is suspected by German authorities of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion
HOT: » Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made
The European Commission has requested clarification from Bulgaria regarding recent amendments to its education law, which prohibit "LGBTQ+ propaganda" in schools. European Equality Commissioner Helena Dallisent a letter to Education Minister Galin Tsokov on August 13, following President Rumen Radev's approval of the amendments for promulgation. The minister has two weeks to justify the legal changes.
Earlier this month, Bulgaria's National Assembly passed the amendments, which ban discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. The European Commission is now awaiting Sofia's response to determine whether these changes violate EU law. A spokesperson for the Commission emphasized that equality and respect for fundamental rights are core values of the EU, adding that the Commission is committed to combating discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, including within the education system.
In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
The amendments have drawn criticism from human rights organizations, and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, expressed deep concern over the law, urging the Bulgarian president not to sign it. Despite international pressure and protests within Bulgaria, President Radev signed the amendments on August 15. Currently, Hungary is the only other EU member state with a similar law, and the European Commission has initiated legal proceedings against the Hungarian government for violating citizens' fundamental rights.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Hungary has yet to provide the European Commission with an explanation regarding its recent decision to ease the issuance of work visas for Russian and Belarusian citizens
Poland's Deputy Prime Minister has firmly denied any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline
The UN Human Rights Office, through spokesperson Liz Throssell, has expressed deep concern over the recent legislative amendment in Bulgaria that prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools
"Politico" described the passage of a new law in Bulgaria as a "black day for LGBT rights"
Yesterday, the NATO air base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, was cordoned off following suspicions of sabotage, according to a spokesperson for the German Army's Territorial Command in Berlin
A German military base near the Cologne-Bonn airport has been completely isolated due to suspected sabotage
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023