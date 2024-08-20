European Commission Seeks Clarification on Bulgaria's Anti-LGBTQ+ School Law

The European Commission has requested clarification from Bulgaria regarding recent amendments to its education law, which prohibit "LGBTQ+ propaganda" in schools. European Equality Commissioner Helena Dallisent a letter to Education Minister Galin Tsokov on August 13, following President Rumen Radev's approval of the amendments for promulgation. The minister has two weeks to justify the legal changes.

Earlier this month, Bulgaria's National Assembly passed the amendments, which ban discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. The European Commission is now awaiting Sofia's response to determine whether these changes violate EU law. A spokesperson for the Commission emphasized that equality and respect for fundamental rights are core values of the EU, adding that the Commission is committed to combating discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community, including within the education system.

The amendments have drawn criticism from human rights organizations, and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, expressed deep concern over the law, urging the Bulgarian president not to sign it. Despite international pressure and protests within Bulgaria, President Radev signed the amendments on August 15. Currently, Hungary is the only other EU member state with a similar law, and the European Commission has initiated legal proceedings against the Hungarian government for violating citizens' fundamental rights.