The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has enacted a law banning religious organizations affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church, effectively mandating that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) cease all activities within the country. This legislation, which passed with significant support on August 20, will come into effect 30 days post-publication, allowing UOC-MP communities a grace period of nine months to cut their connections with the Russian Orthodox Church.

The bill, which received overwhelming backing from 265 lawmakers in its final reading, aims to address concerns over the UOC-MP's alleged links and sympathies toward Russia. Throughout the ongoing conflict, accusations have emerged against the church's clergy, including high-ranking members, of collaborating with Russia and supporting its aggression. This legislation follows extensive searches by security authorities earlier in the year, which uncovered Russian propaganda and other incriminating materials at church properties.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has argued that it has operated within Ukrainian laws and claims to have severed ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. However, this assertion is widely seen in Ukraine as a symbolic gesture that fails to meet the required legal and procedural standards. The bill’s passage was not without controversy, with 29 lawmakers opposing the measure, including members of the Platform for Life and Peace, a successor to the pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life, and several from the governing Servant of the People party who either voted against or abstained.

The legislation is part of a broader move to counteract perceived Russian influence and propaganda, which has been portrayed by some as "persecution of Christians" by Russian media, a narrative adopted by Ukraine-skeptic voices in the US Despite the church's historical dominance, many of its communities in Ukraine have shifted allegiance to the autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine, reflecting a broader trend towards independent religious affiliations.