Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik

Society » INCIDENTS | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:08
Bulgaria: Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik @Pixabay

In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot. The cause of the blaze, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., is under investigation and is suspected to be arson. The alarm was raised via emergency number 112, prompting an immediate response from police and three teams of firefighters. Despite their efforts, the fire resulted in substantial damage, including the destruction of the parking lot, which spanned approximately 1,000 square meters, as well as two vans. Thankfully, nearby buildings, cars, and small equipment were spared.

The Pernik District Police Department is conducting an inspection, and a pre-trial investigation has been initiated. The prosecutor’s office has been notified, and the case is ongoing.

In the past 24 hours, firefighters in the Pernik region also extinguished two additional fires. One occurred in Pernik city and another in Radomir, where a 67-year-old woman was slightly injured. She received medical treatment and her condition is stable. Both fires were attributed to human negligence.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pernik, fire, cars, firefighters

Related Articles:

New Wildfire in Slavyanka: 200 Acres Affected, Helicopters Deployed (UPDATED)

|

Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari: Luxury Car Ownership on the Rise in Bulgaria

|

Fire Near Athens Ravaged Area Twice the Size of Manhattan

|

Bankya Senior Care Facility Engulfed in Flames: Victim Confirmed, Injuries Reported (UPDATED)

|

Fire Forces Closure of Burgas-Sredets Road Due to Heavy Smoke

|

Firefighters From Six Countries Tackle Devastating Blaze Near Greek Capital

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

New Wildfire in Slavyanka: 200 Acres Affected, Helicopters Deployed (UPDATED)

A new fire erupted late last night in Slavyanka Mountain, specifically below Tsarev Peak

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Drunk Driver Causes Collision with Ambulance in Asenovgrad

In Asenovgrad, a serious accident involving an ambulance and a car occurred late Friday night

Society » Incidents | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 12:43

37-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burgas Park

A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Borisova Garden, located in Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:39

Bankya Senior Care Facility Engulfed in Flames: Victim Confirmed, Injuries Reported (UPDATED)

A fire erupted around 3:00 PM today in a senior care home located in the center of Bankya, Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 17:52

Fire Forces Closure of Burgas-Sredets Road Due to Heavy Smoke

The Burgas-Sredets road has been closed in both directions by police due to a fire

Society » Incidents | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria