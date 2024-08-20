Fire Destroys 37 Cars in Pernik

In the "Tsarkva" district of Pernik, a fire destroyed 37 vehicles, including 28 unregistered ones, in a parking lot. The cause of the blaze, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., is under investigation and is suspected to be arson. The alarm was raised via emergency number 112, prompting an immediate response from police and three teams of firefighters. Despite their efforts, the fire resulted in substantial damage, including the destruction of the parking lot, which spanned approximately 1,000 square meters, as well as two vans. Thankfully, nearby buildings, cars, and small equipment were spared.

The Pernik District Police Department is conducting an inspection, and a pre-trial investigation has been initiated. The prosecutor’s office has been notified, and the case is ongoing.

In the past 24 hours, firefighters in the Pernik region also extinguished two additional fires. One occurred in Pernik city and another in Radomir, where a 67-year-old woman was slightly injured. She received medical treatment and her condition is stable. Both fires were attributed to human negligence.