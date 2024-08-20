Greece Released the Bulgarians Involved in Halkidiki Bar Incident

Greek authorities have released all the Bulgarians involved in the incident at a Halkidiki bar last week. The prosecutor's office in Polygyros has decided to release them from custody. The bar owner has been set free without any conditions.

Two other Bulgarians involved in the case have been released on a cash guarantee of 500 euros and are under a restraining order prohibiting them from approaching both the bar and its owner.

The search is ongoing for the security guards from the bar who were involved in the shooting. Although the investigation has been concluded, it may be reopened if the Bulgarian authorities request further assistance.

Additionally, the municipal council in Chaniotis has revoked the bar’s license following the incident.

Yesterday, the Bulgarian owner of the bar in Halkidiki and three others connected to the violent incident were released, according to Greek public television ERT and BNR. Greek police suspect the incident was not random; it reportedly started with a delay in service to a group of 7-10 Bulgarians, escalating into a violent attack on the bar owner.

Armed security guards intervened, firing 5-6 shots inside the bar, which critically injured one person and caused a superficial wound to another before fleeing. Authorities are searching for the guards, two of whom are Greek citizens of Bulgarian origin with past ties to criminal activities, including extortion and racketeering.

The bar owner is known in Bulgaria's criminal underworld, and the altercation is believed to be part of a business rivalry. The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Friday.

One Bulgarian was shot and was rushed, in serious condition, at a hospital in Polygyros, while the other two, who were beaten and stabbed, were also hospitalized but not critically injured.

The incident occurred during a busy music night at the bar, causing panic among patrons. Emergency medical teams responded, and there were initial unconfirmed reports of a fatality.